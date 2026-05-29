ETV Bharat / international

Test Of QUAD Is In Getting Things Done For Which It Was Set Up: Experts

From left, Australian Foreign Minister Penny Wong, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, Japanese Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi and US Secretary of State Marco Rubio during a joint press conference after attending the Quad Foreign Ministers' Meeting, in New Delhi, Tuesday, May 26, 2026 ( PTI )

Washington: The test of the Quad is in getting things done for the purpose for which it was originally set up, experts said referring to the recent Quad foreign ministerial meeting convened by India.

Participating in a panel discussion organised by the Centre for Strategic and International Studies (CSIS), foreign policy expert Tanvi Madan noted that in its meeting in July last year, the Quad foreign ministers had identified four distinct issues – maritime security, economic security, technology security and humanitarian assistance and disaster relief.

“What you saw in this summit, was some movement, not maybe the kind of big bang items, but, you know, for example, if you look at some of the things that they're doing in maritime security, and add it all up, they have moved the ball forward in the maritime security front in a much more specific way,” said Madan, Senior Fellow, Centre for Asia Policy Studies at Brookings Institution.

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar hosted the Quad Foreign Ministers’ meeting in Delhi on Tuesday which was attended by Australian Foreign Minister Penny Wong, Japanese Foreign Minister Toshimistu Motegi and US Secretary of State Marco Rubio.

The panel discussion, titled "The Quad Convenes: Priorities, Partnerships and the Indo-Pacific", was anchored by Rick Rossow, Senior Adviser and Chair on India and Emerging Asia Economics at CSIS on Thursday.

“I think all four countries have realized that they need to diversify and establish separate supply chains to ensure their critical minerals future and to reduce that fundamental vulnerability,” Luke Collin, Principal, The Asia Group. Collin said the fact that critical minerals was such a centerpiece of the ministerial speaks of how important it is and how they are all on the same page about the need to diversify.