ETV Bharat / international

22 Terrorists Killed In Intelligence-Based Operations In Pak’s Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

Representational Image ( IANS )

By PTI 1 Min Read

Peshawar: At least 22 terrorists have been killed in various intelligence-based operations in three districts of Pakistan’s Khyber Pakhtunkhwa between November 16 and 17, the military’s media wing said on Thursday. In all, 15 terrorists were killed in South Waziristan, six in Bannu and one in Tank.

The operations were conducted on November 16 and 17 against terrorists belonging to Fitna al-Khawarij. The federal government uses the term 'Fitna al-Khawarij' for terrorists belonging to the banned terror outfit Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan.

The Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said security forces conducted intelligence-based operations and engaged terrorists at multiple locations following reports about their presence. In South Waziristan, security personnel effectively targeted a terrorist hideout, triggering an intense exchange of fire that resulted in the killing of 15 terrorists. In Bannu district, security forces engaged terrorists in two separate encounters and effectively targeted their hideouts, killing another six militants. Similarly, one terrorist was killed during an exchange of fire between security forces and militants in Tank district.