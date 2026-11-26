ETV Bharat / international

12 Terrorists Killed By Security Forces In Pakistan’s Balochistan

Islamabad: At least 12 terrorists have been killed in various operations in Pakistan’s restive Balochistan province, the military’s media wing said on Thursday.

According to the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the intelligence-based counterterrorism operations were conducted in Nushki, Sevi, Panjgur and Kech districts of Balochistan since November 20.

The first of these operations was carried out against a terrorist hideout in Nushki district. After intense engagement, eight terrorists were neutralised, the army said. Weapons and ammunition were recovered from the slain terrorists.

On November 21 in Sevi district, terrorist movement was intercepted, and two terrorists were killed. In two other engagements on November 22 and 23, in Panjgur and Kech districts, terrorist hideouts were busted, and two terrorists were killed.