12 Terrorists Killed By Security Forces In Pakistan’s Balochistan
The intelligence-based counterterrorism operations were conducted in Nushki, Sevi, Panjgur, and Kech districts of Balochistan
By PTI
Published : November 26, 2026 at 2:08 PM IST
Islamabad: At least 12 terrorists have been killed in various operations in Pakistan’s restive Balochistan province, the military’s media wing said on Thursday.
According to the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the intelligence-based counterterrorism operations were conducted in Nushki, Sevi, Panjgur and Kech districts of Balochistan since November 20.
The first of these operations was carried out against a terrorist hideout in Nushki district. After intense engagement, eight terrorists were neutralised, the army said. Weapons and ammunition were recovered from the slain terrorists.
On November 21 in Sevi district, terrorist movement was intercepted, and two terrorists were killed. In two other engagements on November 22 and 23, in Panjgur and Kech districts, terrorist hideouts were busted, and two terrorists were killed.
The ISPR claimed without any proof that the slain terrorists belonged to Indian backed ‘Fitna-Al-Hindustan’. Last year, the government of Pakistan officially designated all terrorist groups and organisations operating in Balochistan province 'Fitna al-Hindustan ', alleging, without giving any proof, that the outfits indulged in terrorism at India's behest.
In June, India hit out at Pakistan at the UN, slamming Islamabad’s decision to refer to groups inside its own borders as 'Fitna al-Hindustan' as nothing but "officially sponsored misinformation and disinformation dressed in religious terminology”.
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