ETV Bharat / international

Terrorist Attack Kills 6 Bangladeshi Military Peacekeepers In Sudan: Army

Dhaka: The Bangladesh Army has said that six of its personnel serving in the UN peacekeeping mission in Sudan were killed and eight others were injured during a terrorist attack."Six of our personnel in the mission were killed and eight others injured when terrorists attacked a UN base in Sudan's Abyei region," a military spokesman said in Dhaka on Saturday.

The defence ministry's Inter Service Public Relations (ISPR) directorate said in an initial statement that fighting was still ongoing in the region, which borders South Sudan. South Sudan became an independent nation in 2011 through a referendum after decades of civil war with Arab majority northerners.

After midnight Saturday, the Bangladesh Army issued a statement on its Facebook page saying the authorities were continuing all-out efforts to provide necessary treatment and carry out rescue operations for the injured peacekeepers. "It has been learnt that the situation in the area is yet to stabilise and the fight with the terrorists is continuing," the statement said, adding that the military would share further details on the situation in due course once the information was available.