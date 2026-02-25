ETV Bharat / international

'Terrorism Anywhere Threatens Peace Everywhere', Says PM Modi In Address To Knesset

"Terrorism aims to destabilise societies, to block development and to erode trust. Countering terrorism requires sustained and coordinated global action because terror anywhere threatens peace everywhere. That is why India supports all efforts that contribute to durable peace and regional stability," he said. The prime minister also said that the Gaza peace initiative "offers a pathway".

The prime minister said India has also endured the pain of terrorism for a long time. "We remember the 26/11 Mumbai attacks and the innocent lives lost, including Israeli citizens. Like you, we have a consistent and uncompromising policy of zero tolerance for terrorism with no double standards," Modi said.

"We feel your pain, we share your grief. India stands with Israel firmly and with full conviction in this moment and beyond. No cause can justify the murder of civilians. Nothing can justify terrorism."

PM Modi's address to the Knesset, came hours after he landed in the country to a rousing welcome with his Israeli counterpart Benjamin Netanyahu along with wife Sara receiving him at the Ben Gurion airport. "I also carry with me the deepest condolences of the people of India for every life lost and for every family whose world was shattered in the barbaric terrorist attack by Hamas," Modi said.

"Terrorism anywhere threatens peace everywhere", he said, adding like Israel, India has a "consistent and uncompromising policy of zero tolerance for terrorism with no double standards," Modi said while conveying India's deepest condolences to the families who lost their near and dear ones in the terror attack carried out by Hamas on October 7, 2023.

Jerusalem: Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in his first ever address to the Israel's house of representatives, the Knesset said the Gaza peace initiative, holds the promise of a 'just and durable peace' in the region.

Israel's Parliament Speaker Amir Ohana presents a medal to Prime Minister Narendra Modi (AP)

"The Gaza peace initiative that was endorsed by the UN Security Council offers a pathway. India has expressed its firm support for the initiative," he said.

"We believe that it holds the promise of a just and durable peace for all the people of the region, including by addressing the Palestine issue. Let all our efforts be guided by wisdom, courage, and humanity. The road to peace is not always easy, but India joins you and the world for dialogue, peace and stability in this region," Modi said. In India, there is a great admiration for Israel's resolve, courage and achievements, he added.

Modi said after India’s independence, many Indian leaders felt a kinship with the people of Israel. India’s parliamentary debates of the 1950s are witness to their admiration for Israel’s efforts to develop agriculture in the desert. "The Kibbutz movement of Israel inspired our leaders like Acharya Vinoba Bhave and Loknayak Jayaprakash Narayan. First in my home state Gujarat, and now across India, I have seen the approach of "Per Drop, More Crop” work wonders in agriculture," he said.

The prime minister said, last month, the world marked the International Holocaust Remembrance Day. "The Holocaust stands as one of humanity’s darkest chapters. Yet, even in those turbulent years, some acts of humanity stood out," he said. Modi said, "The Maharaja of Nawanagar in Gujarat, also known as the Jam Saheb, offered refuge to Polish children, including Jewish children, who had nowhere else to turn. I am told that a statue of Jam Saheb was unveiled in Moshav Nevatim recently".

Meanwhile, the Israel Parliament conferred the "Speaker of the Knesset Medal" upon the Prime Minister. Modi was the first one to receive this medal, the highest honour of the Knesset. The medal is being conferred in recognition of PM’s exceptional contribution – through his personal leadership – to strengthen strategic relations between India and Israel.

Earlier, Netanyahu, addressing the Knesset, said, "I have to tell you, Narendra, my dear friend, I am deeply, deeply moved by your visit here today. I've never been more moved than by your visit here with us, a great friend of Israel, a great champion of the Indian-Israeli alliance, a great leader on the world stage. Welcome to Jerusalem, my dear friend, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and your distinguished delegation."

"I would almost venture to say, more than a friend, a brother. Now, when you were last here, we, the two of us, were on the Mediterranean coast, and I said, why don't we take off our shoes and go into the water?... We didn't walk on water, but we did perform miracles since then. Because what we have done is we've doubled our trade, tripled our cooperation, quadrupled our understanding," the Israeli PM added.

With Agency Inputs