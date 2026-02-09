ETV Bharat / international

Tenure Of Nepal's Gen Z Protest Probe Commission Extended By Another 25 Days

Kathmandu: Nepal government on Monday extended for 25 days the tenure of a commission formed to investigate 'excessive use of force' during last year's Gen Z protests. This is the third time the probe commission's deadline has been extended.

A meeting of the Council of Ministers took the decision to extend the deadline till March 11, said spokesperson and member of the commission Bigyan Raj Sharma. The commission's tenure was ending on Wednesday, February 11.

The three-member inquiry commission, led by former judge Gauri Bahadur Karki, was formed in September last year by the interim government of Prime Minister Sushila Karki to probe allegations of the use of excessive force and rights violations during the youth-led protests.