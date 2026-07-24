ETV Bharat / international

Tens Of Thousands Of People Flee Raging Wildfires In France And Spain, Some Escaping By Boat

Arcachon: Large forest fires burned out of control in southwestern France and central Spain on Friday, prompting authorities to evacuate an estimated 80,000 people from their homes. Some even fled by boat when flames swept through the touristic Cap Ferret peninsula on France's Atlantic coast.

Some 100 square kilometers (38 square miles) have been consumed by the blaze that has raged since Wednesday near Cap Ferret. Located just 60 kilometers (37 miles) from Bordeaux, the peninsula normally offers stunning landscapes and sandy beaches as well as oyster-farming villages and upmarket resorts.

More than 60,000 residents in France escaped the area, and both France and Spain have asked fellow European Union members for help. “It’s quite impressive and even frightening," said Laurent Moretti, a resident in the town of Arès. “An evacuation on this scale has never happened before. All we really hope is that the firefighters can quickly get it under control.”

More than 20,000 people had already been evacuated from towns and vacation resorts on Thursday. The new evacuations were carried out by road, with boat shuttles provided for people who could not travel by their own means. Around 1,500 people who fled the peninsula arrived by sea in the city of Arcachon, some aboard small water taxis and others on larger boats.

The EU comes to the rescue

Hundreds of French firefighters have been deployed and additional ground and aerial reinforcements were sent Friday to tackle the blaze. Meanwhile, another major wildfire burned further south down the coast. It remained uncontained as strong winds did not help firefighters. Authorities believe the cause of both fires was accidental.

France’s Interior minister, Laurent Nunez, said 40,000 people have been evacuated in the Gironde department, and 23,000 in the Landes.

French President Emmanuel Macron said France will receive EU reinforcements including two Croatian Canadair firefighting aircraft, two Portuguese Air Tractor aircraft, and two heavy-lift Black Hawk helicopters from the Czech Republic and Slovakia. Spanish Interior Minister Fernando Grande-Marlaska said that Italy and Greece are each sending two Canadair water-dumping airplanes.

Spain struggles to tackle multiple fires amid a heatwave

In Spain, the government declared a national emergency for wildfires for the first time as the blazes in Madrid and the nearby province of Ávila prompted the evacuation of some 20,000 people from towns.

The national emergency means that the nation’s interior ministry, which controls police and security forces, has taken charge of overseeing the firefighting efforts that are being fanned by a heat wave. Temperatures are expected to top 39 degrees Celsius (102 Fahrenheit) in parts of Spain.

The two major fires west of Madrid merged into one single blaze that had quickly charred 30 square kilometers (11.5 square miles) by Friday afternoon. Regional president Isabel Díaz-Ayuso called it the worst in Madrid's history. The regional government of Madrid, which spans a wide area around the city, said that around 18,000 people had been evacuated from different villages and towns west of the capital.