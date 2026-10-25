ETV Bharat / international

Tens Of Thousands Of Israelis Living Abroad Are Expected To Fly In For Pivotal Vote

Tamar Ichilov, an Israeli living abroad who came to vote ahead of Israel's election, pose for a portrait in Tel Aviv, Israel, Saturday, Oct. 24, 2026 ( AP )

Tel Aviv: For two decades since leaving Israel for Canada, Yael Natra said, she didn't consider returning to vote in her home country's elections. She felt it wasn't right to cast a ballot in a place she no longer lived. But now, after seeing the far right gain power, Natra, 61, said she believed she had no choice.

Ahead of Israel's election on Tuesday — the first since the 2023 Hamas-led attacks and ensuing wars in the region — Natra spent thousands of dollars to travel nearly 6,000 miles from Toronto to Tel Aviv to be in the country and vote, she said.

Israeli law generally requires citizens to vote in person in the country, with narrow exceptions for diplomats and certain official emissaries abroad. Natra said she plans to cast her ballot for parties not aligned with the current government led by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

“The Israel that I grew up in is disappearing,” she said in an interview from Toronto, citing an eroding democracy and deeply divided society. “If something won’t change this time, I don’t know what’s going to be."

Tens of thousands of Israelis living abroad are expected to fly in for this month’s vote, according to AID Coalition, a U.S.-based nonprofit focused on strengthening Israel’s democracy. The election is one of the most consequential in Israel in years, widely seen as a referendum on Netanyahu’s handling of the wars and the hard-right turn Israel has taken both domestically and on the world stage.

Israel has more than 7.3 million registered voters, but polling suggests a tight race. Previous elections have turned on thin margins. It’s unclear what effect these voters might have, but many liberal Israelis who don't support Netanyahu have left the country in recent years, suggesting that those returning to cast ballots would not support him.

“Many Israelis who have left over the years — and especially since Oct. 7 — are exposed to the isolation and animosity toward the country much more palpably than those inside, and as such are likely to want to vote out Netanyahu,” said Mairav Zonszein, a senior analyst with the International Crisis Group, a nonprofit think tank.

The US tops the list of voters traveling to Israel, one group's estimates show

AID Coalition estimates that as many as 67,000 voters are returning to Israel, based on surveys of expatriates and registration data gathered for its “Fly&Vote” initiative. It says about half are flying in from the United States, with others from Europe, Canada, Australia and New Zealand.

“It doesn’t matter what side of the political spectrum you’re on, everyone views these elections as going to be critical,” said Jonathan Barsade, AID Coalition’s president. Israelis planning to travel from the U.S., United Kingdom and Canada told The Associated Press they felt a sense of obligation to try to preserve Israel’s democracy.

Hadar Susskind, 53, said he wants a new Israeli government to reverse course in the West Bank and Gaza, halting settlement activity and settler violence in the former and allowing for reconstruction in the latter. He and four relatives who live in the U.S. were flying back to “reaffirm Israel’s democracy,” he said.

“This government is digging the hole deeper every day," he said. "The first thing the new government needs to do is put the shovel down.” Dahlia Scheindlin, an American-Israeli political analyst, said the mobilization effort this year is notable, compared with past elections. And while many campaigns have focused on anti-Netanyahu sentiment, she said it's unclear overall how those flying in will vote.

“There are also expats coming in to vote for the pro-Netanyahu side,” Scheindlin said.