ETV Bharat / international

Tens Of Thousands Expected In Paris For High School Protests

A student hold a board reading "We want to be supported, not overburdened" during protest against under-resourced schools in front of a high school blockade, in Lyon, France, Friday, Oct. 2, 2026. ( AP )

Paris: Tens of thousands of demonstrators are expected on the streets of Paris on Tuesday as France's powerful trade unions join high school students rallying for better conditions in a wave of protests marked by clashes with police.

Students have blocked the entrances to hundreds of high schools for 15 to 17-year-olds since late September, complaining of missing teachers, overloaded timetables, dilapidated classrooms and buildings that cannot cope with rising temperatures.

While many protests have been peaceful, some demonstrators have lit dustbin fires, destroyed bus shelters or clashed with riot police, who have responded with batons, tear gas and riot-control rounds.

The government says 215 students and 715 police officers have been injured since the start of the movement, with a 15-year-old losing a hand on Monday after, according to a police union source, he picked up a sting-ball grenade fired by riot officers.

The unrest has erupted with just months to go before the 2027 election to choose a successor to centrist President Emmanuel Macron after his maximum two terms in office.

More protests are expected across the country on Tuesday after teaching was disrupted at 589 of the country's 3,700 lycees and 32 universities, according to the education ministry and a student union.

Authorities are expecting some 20,000 to 40,000 demonstrators in Paris. Prime Minister Sebastien Lecornu's office has called for "peaceful" gatherings, calling for a return to "a structured, legal and democratic form of opposition". The head of the CGT labour union Sophie Binet has said its members would be there to "protect high-school students".