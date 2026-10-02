ETV Bharat / international

Christa Pike In Critical Condition After Botched Execution

This photo provided by the Tennessee Department of Correction shows Christa Pike on Jan. 12, 2023 ( ( AP )

Washington: A condemned female murderer who survived two lethal injections during a botched execution by the US state of Tennessee was in critical condition and receiving "life-saving care," her lawyer said Thursday.

In an extraordinary chain of events, Christa Pike, 50, was whisked from a prison execution chamber to a hospital Wednesday night, still alive despite two deadly doses of pentobarbital.

"What we have been told is that she is in critical condition, receiving life-saving care," Randy Spivey said in a virtual news conference Thursday afternoon, declining to provide further details.

He urged Governor Bill Lee, who had denied a clemency request earlier in the week, to scrap Pike's death sentence.

"After having endured solitary confinement for more than 20 years and a full attempt to kill her by lethal injection, Christa has endured punishment greater than any other person in the history of the American death penalty. The governor must commute Christa's sentence now."

Experts on the US death penalty said the case was unprecedented.

"This failed attempt is the worst we've ever seen and unlike any other botched execution in the modern era," said Robin Maher, executive director of the Death Penalty Information Center.

The center counts seven inmates whose executions could not be carried out because medical staff were unable to establish IV lines, but "Pike is the first person to survive after being injected with lethal doses of execution drugs."

Late Thursday, US President Donald Trump questioned how an execution like Pike's could fail, telling reporters that it "shouldn't be very difficult."

'Loudly snoring'

The case had already attracted scrutiny as Pike would have been the first woman put to death in Tennessee in more than 200 years.

Kim Chandler, a media witness with The Associated Press, told CBS News that "Pike appeared notably awake as the execution began" at Riverbend Maximum Security Institution in Nashville.

"A couple of times she looked around the room. At one point she looked towards prison officials and asked if it was supposed to feel that way," Chandler said.

Pike later began snoring and witnesses listened from the viewing area for about an hour before being ushered out.

The condemned woman was "loudly snoring, clearly very alive" as journalists left, Chandler told CBS.

Pike's legal team had previously objected to the execution IV protocol, saying it would have caused needless suffering due to her small veins and a blood condition.

"I counted at least seven needles used in her left arm alone, one of which appeared to be bent when it was pulled from her arm after an unsuccessful attempt" to start an IV line, Spivey said.