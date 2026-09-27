ETV Bharat / international

Ten Missing After Avalanche Strikes Himlung Himal Peak In Nepal

Kathmandu: Ten people, including climbers and support staff, went missing after an avalanche struck the Himlung Himal peak in Nepal’s Manang district, local media reported.

According to the Expedition Operators Association Nepal (EOAN), eight people from Himalayan Holidays Nepal and two from Imagine Nepal Treks lost contact after the avalanche buried tents at the base camp of the 7,126-metre Himlung Himal peak in the Nar Phu area, The Himalayan Times newspaper reported.

Ram Krishna Lamichhane, director general of the Department of Tourism, said authorities were closely monitoring the situation, The Kathmandu Post newspaper reported. Officials were working to locate and rescue those unaccounted for, he said.