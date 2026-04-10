ETV Bharat / international

Ten Indian Nationals Indicted For Visa Fraud Conspiracy

New York: Ten Indian nationals, living illegally in the US, have been indicted by a federal grand jury in Boston for conspiring to carry out staged armed robberies at convenience stores for the purpose of visa fraud.

The individuals were previously charged by a criminal complaint in March.

They have been indicted by a federal grand jury with one count of conspiracy to commit visa fraud in connection with a conspiracy to carry out staged armed robberies at convenience stores for the purpose of allowing store clerks to falsely claim they were crime victims on immigration applications.

The defendants are Jitendrakumar Patel, 39; Maheshkumar Patel, 36; Sanjaykumar Patel, 45; Dipikaben Patel, 40, deported to India after unlawfully residing in Massachusetts; Rameshbhai Patel, 52; Amitabahen Patel, 43; Ronakkumar Patel, 28; Sangitaben Patel, 36; Minkesh Patel, 42 and Sonal Patel, 42.

All 10 defendants were previously charged by criminal complaint and released on conditions. Rameshbhai Patel and Ronakkumar Patel have been taken into immigration custody.

The defendants are subject to deportation upon completion of any sentence imposed, the Justice Department said Thursday.

This case stems from an investigation into Rambhai Patel, the organiser of the scheme, and getaway driver Balwinder Singh – both of whom were charged in December 2023 and later convicted in May 2025.

According to the charging documents, in March 2023, Rambhai Patel and his co-conspirators set up and carried out staged armed robberies of at least six convenience or liquor stores and fast food restaurants in Massachusetts and elsewhere.

It is alleged that the purpose of the staged robberies was to allow the clerks present to falsely claim that they were victims of a violent crime on an application for U non-immigration status (U Visa).