Temple Dedicated To Lord Ram’s Son Restored, Opens For Public In Pakistan's Lahore

The Loh Temple, located at the historical Lahore Fort in the Punjab province of Pakistan, has fully been restored and opened for public. ( PTI )

By PTI 2 Min Read

Lahore: The Loh Temple, dedicated to one of Lord Ram’s sons, located at the historical Lahore Fort in Punjab province of Pakistan, has been fully restored and opened for the public. The Walled City Lahore Authority (WCLA) said on Tuesday that it has completed the conservation of Loh Temple along with two other monuments – the Sikh-era Hammam and Athdara Pavilion of Maharaja Ranjit Sikh - in collaboration with the Aga Khan Cultural Service-Pakistan. The Loh Temple comprises a cluster of interconnected chambers located within the Lahore Fort. Loh Temple is an open-to-sky space housing a memorial shrine. The Loh or Lava temple is dedicated to Lava, one of the sons of Lord Ram. According to Hindu beliefs, Lahore is named after him. It was partially restored in 2018.