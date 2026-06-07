ETV Bharat / international

Sister Of Telangana Youth Shot Dead In US Demands Repatriation Of Mortal Remains

Hyderabad: The family members of a 28-year-old youth from Telangana shot dead in the US while delivering pizza has requested the External Affairs Ministry to expedite the repatriation of her brother's mortal remains for his last rites.

The Consulate General of India in New York in a post on 'X' late on Saturday night said : "We are deeply saddened by the untimely demise of Mr. Anshul Kuncha, an Indian national in Philadelphia, PA. Our thoughts and heartfelt condolences to his family during this difficult time. The Consulate is in touch with Anushul’s family and is extending all possible assistance." The incident is said to have occurred on the intervening night of June 5 and 6.

Tanvi Kuncha, sister of 28-year-old Anshul Kuncha who was shot dead in US, requested the External Ministry of Affairs to bring back her brother's body as soon as possible.