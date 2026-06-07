Sister Of Telangana Youth Shot Dead In US Demands Repatriation Of Mortal Remains
According to reports, Anshul Kuncha was shot dead from point blank while delivering pizzas in Philadelphia.
Published : June 7, 2026 at 9:16 PM IST|
Updated : June 7, 2026 at 9:38 PM IST
Hyderabad: The family members of a 28-year-old youth from Telangana shot dead in the US while delivering pizza has requested the External Affairs Ministry to expedite the repatriation of her brother's mortal remains for his last rites.
The Consulate General of India in New York in a post on 'X' late on Saturday night said : "We are deeply saddened by the untimely demise of Mr. Anshul Kuncha, an Indian national in Philadelphia, PA. Our thoughts and heartfelt condolences to his family during this difficult time. The Consulate is in touch with Anushul’s family and is extending all possible assistance." The incident is said to have occurred on the intervening night of June 5 and 6.
Tanvi Kuncha, sister of 28-year-old Anshul Kuncha who was shot dead in US, requested the External Ministry of Affairs to bring back her brother's body as soon as possible.
"Initially they told us that the body would be brought back by Monday or Tuesday, but now we are getting an estimate of Thursday or Friday and we do not want to keep his body back there for so long," Tanvi said.
Tanvi recalled her brother as a "very happy, joyous person and the sweetest person that you would ever meet...." She said that Anshul went to do his masters in Business Analytics in Drexel University, and then he got a full-time job at an MNC. He used to work as a part-time in this pizza delivery shop while he was doing his masters, but only on the weekends, she added.
"What we know is that he was called to a vacant house and once he delivered the pizzas and was heading back to his vehicle, he was shot in his head from behind".