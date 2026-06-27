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Telangana Student Found Dead In UK; Kin Launch GoFundMe To Help Repatriate Mortal Remains

Savusani Srinath Reddy (25), a student originally from Telangana, was found dead under suspicious circumstances in the UK, on June 23. ( ETV Bharat )

Kamareddy: An Indian student was found dead under suspicious circumstances at his friend's house in the United Kingdom on June 23.

Savusani Srinath Reddy (25), originally from Talamadla village in Rajampet mandal of Kamareddy district in Telangana, had gone to the UK in 2025 to pursue a Masters degree. He was in the second year at the De Montfort University in Leicester.

According to family sources, Srinath had gone to a friend's birthday party on the night of the June 22. "He supposedly slept over after the party while his friends went out and returned the following morning, only to see him unresponsive," sources said, adding that the friends then called and informed Srinath's parents of his death.

The parents are in a shock and heartbroken while the news of Srinath's death has caused a stir in the Telugu community living in the UK.

Srinath's parents have appealed to both Central and Telangana governments to make arrangements to bring back their son's body. The family has also asked the government to investigate his death.

GoFundMe Launched To Repatriate Srinath's Mortal Remains