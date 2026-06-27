Telangana Student Found Dead In UK; Kin Launch GoFundMe To Help Repatriate Mortal Remains
Savusani Srinath Reddy was pursuing his Masters degree at De Montfort University in Leicester.
Published : June 27, 2026 at 12:56 PM IST
Kamareddy: An Indian student was found dead under suspicious circumstances at his friend's house in the United Kingdom on June 23.
Savusani Srinath Reddy (25), originally from Talamadla village in Rajampet mandal of Kamareddy district in Telangana, had gone to the UK in 2025 to pursue a Masters degree. He was in the second year at the De Montfort University in Leicester.
According to family sources, Srinath had gone to a friend's birthday party on the night of the June 22. "He supposedly slept over after the party while his friends went out and returned the following morning, only to see him unresponsive," sources said, adding that the friends then called and informed Srinath's parents of his death.
The parents are in a shock and heartbroken while the news of Srinath's death has caused a stir in the Telugu community living in the UK.
Srinath's parents have appealed to both Central and Telangana governments to make arrangements to bring back their son's body. The family has also asked the government to investigate his death.
GoFundMe Launched To Repatriate Srinath's Mortal Remains
Sanoj and Manish, deceased's kin in the UK, have launched a GoFundMe to help repatriate Srinath's mortal remains. Of £14,000 (Rs 17.41 lakh) target, the two have already raised over £12,000 (Rs 15.40 lakh).
"It is with profound sadness that we share the tragic news of the passing of our beloved cousin, Srinath Reddy Savusani , who came to the United Kingdom to pursue his Master's degree at De Montfort University, Leicester, with the hope of building a brighter future and fulfilling his dreams," reads the message by Sanoj and Manish on GoFundMe website.
"Srinath was born into a humble farming family. His parents worked tirelessly to provide him with the best possible education and opportunities. As their only son, he carried not only his own ambitions but also the hopes and aspirations of his entire family. To support his studies abroad, his family took out an education loan and borrowed money from relatives, believing in his potential and future success," it reads.
The two said that Srinath passed away unexpectedly on Tuesday (June 23) morning and the circumstances surrounding his death are currently under police investigation.
"During this incredibly difficult time, we are raising funds to help cover the costs of repatriating Srinath's mortal remains to India, allowing his family to perform his final rites and say their last farewell. Any contribution, no matter the amount, will be deeply appreciated and will help ease the financial burden on his grieving family. If you are able to support, please consider making a donation and sharing this message with others who may be willing to help," the message reads.
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