Tech, Sustainability, Standards: The Growing Importance Of The India-Nordic Summit
As climate and technology reshape geopolitics, the upcoming India-Nordic Summit gains relevance as a bridge between Europe and India, writes ETV Bharat’s Aroonim Bhuyan.
Published : May 13, 2026 at 8:49 PM IST
New Delhi: As Prime Minister Narendra Modi prepares to travel to Norway for the 3rd India-Nordic Summit on May 18-19, the meeting reflects how a once low-profile engagement has grown into a strategically relevant partnership.
Bringing together India and five innovation-driven European nations — Denmark, Finland, Iceland, Norway and Sweden — the summit now sits at the intersection of technology partnerships, climate action, supply-chain resilience and digital governance in an increasingly fragmented global order.
“Nordic countries are important partners of India in tech and innovation, sustainability, renewable energy, and digitisation,” Sibi George, Secretary (West) in the Ministry of External Affairs, said while addressing a special media briefing here Wednesday ahead of the Prime Minister’s visit. “The Summit will be an opportunity to review the progress of India-Nordic relations since the second India-Nordic Summit held in Copenhagen in May 2022.”
Modi will be joined by Prime Minister of Norway Jonas Gahr Støre, Prime Minister of Denmark Mette Frederiksen, Prime Minister of Finland Petteri Orpo, Prime Minister of Iceland Kristrún Frostadóttir, and Prime Minister of Sweden Ulf Kristersson for the summit. The summit will build upon the two previous summit held in Stockholm in April 2018 and in Copenhagen in May 2022, and will impart a more strategic dimension to India’s relationship with the Nordic countries, especially in technology and innovation, green transition and renewable energy, sustainability, blue economy, defence, space and the Arctic.
Rising Importance Of Nordic Economies
According to George, India’s relationship with Nordic countries has been on an upward trajectory since the last Summit in Copenhagen, with deeper trade and investment linkages and growing sectoral cooperation in the areas where Nordic countries have great strengths.
“India’s bilateral trade in goods and services with Nordic countries has reached US$ 19 billion, with exports at US$ 9.5 billion and imports also at around US$ 9.5 billion,” h stated. “Over 700 Nordic companies operate in India, and around 150 Indian companies have a presence in the Nordic region.”
George further stated that very important milestones in India’s engagement with Nordic countries have been reached in the last few years.
“This summit will help in expanding our multifaceted cooperation with the region and provide an opportunity to exchange views on global and regional issues of mutual interest,” he stated. “It will also impart a more strategic dimension to our relationship with the Nordics in tech and innovation.”
Modi will also hold bilateral meetings with the Prime Ministers of Denmark, Iceland and Finland on the margins of the 3rd India-Nordic Summit.
Past Engagements With Scandinavia
Since the first leaders’ meeting in 2018 and the second in 2022, the summits have shifted from symbolism to problem-solving — pairing India’s scale and market with Nordic strengths in green tech, maritime capability, digital governance, and advanced manufacturing.
The Nordics consistently rank high on innovation, transparency, sustainability, and human development. For India, this grouping offers trusted technology partners in areas where standards, resilience, and ethics matter as much as price. These include clean energy systems and storage, smart grids and green hydrogen, water management and circular economy, digital public services, cybersecurity, and telecom standards.
This is cooperation where governance quality and tech credibility are central — useful for India’s long-term capacity building.
Nordic economies are laboratories for decarbonisation — offshore wind, carbon capture, green shipping, sustainable urbanism. India brings deployment scale and demand. The summits have become a venue to translate climate ambition into bankable projects like offshore wind and grid integration, green shipping corridors and port electrification, waste-to-energy, wastewater reuse, district heating analogues, green finance and blended funding models
This aligns with India’s energy transition while avoiding over-reliance on any single supplier ecosystem.
With Norway, Denmark, Finland, Iceland, and Sweden deeply invested in Arctic research and maritime industries, the dialogue now spans Arctic governance, polar research and climate science, future shipping routes as ice recedes, green shipping technologies and standards, and resilient sea-lane management from the Indian Ocean to the Northern Sea Corridor.
Emerging Arctic Geopolitics
For India, this widens its maritime outlook beyond the Indo-Pacific into emerging Arctic geopolitics tied to climate and trade.
In a world shaped by tech restrictions and supply-chain shocks, India and the Nordics share an interest in diversifying away from concentrated manufacturing hubs. This cooperation spans advanced materials, specialty steels, and clean manufacturing, telecom, semiconductors (design, equipment niches), and photonics, EV ecosystems, batteries, and rare-earth processing know-how, and standards-driven manufacturing for global markets.
Nordic leadership in e-governance and data protection dovetails with India’s digital public infrastructure. The summits provide a channel to collaborate on privacy-preserving digital services, artificial intelligence (AI) ethics, safety, and public-interest use cases, cybersecurity norms and resilient networks, healthtech, edtech, and GovTech pilots at population scale.
While not a formal defence bloc, the format enables quiet progress in dual-use technologies (sensors, materials, maritime systems), aerospace components, maintenance, repair and overhaul (MRO), and advanced manufacturing situational awareness at sea and in the Arctic, and civil defence, resilience, and emergency response models.
Eyes On Nordic Pension Funds, Climate Finances
Nordic pension funds and climate financiers are among the world’s most active. Indian cities and states offer a pipeline of climate and urban projects.
According to Robinder Sachdev, strategic affairs expert and president of the New Delhi-based think tank Imagindia, in the big picture, the India-Nordic relationship is important because the US’ policies towards Europe are forcing European countries to look for alternative partners.
“The Nordic countries are more exposed to these policies, given President Donald Trump’s claims over Greenland,” Sachdev told ETV Bharat. “This gives an opportunity for India to widen and deepen its ties with the Nordic countries.”
He also pointed out that the Nordic countries have some of the biggest sovereign funds. “Given their anathema towards China, India has been a more attractive investment destination,” Sachdev said. “One top priority for Modi during the India-Nordic Summit will be to promote ease of doing business in India.”
Unlike large multilateral forums, the India–Nordic format is small, leader-driven, and implementation-oriented. It enables faster decision cycles, sector-specific tasking between summits, business and innovation track linkages, and continuity across political cycles due to shared policy cultures.
Put together, the India-Nordic Summits have matured into a quietly strategic bridge between a rising Indo-Pacific power and Europe’s most innovation-intensive sub-region — where climate action, clean tech, maritime futures, digital trust, and resilient supply chains converge into practical cooperation.
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