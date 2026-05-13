ETV Bharat / international

Tech, Sustainability, Standards: The Growing Importance Of The India-Nordic Summit

New Delhi: As Prime Minister Narendra Modi prepares to travel to Norway for the 3rd India-Nordic Summit on May 18-19, the meeting reflects how a once low-profile engagement has grown into a strategically relevant partnership.

Bringing together India and five innovation-driven European nations — Denmark, Finland, Iceland, Norway and Sweden — the summit now sits at the intersection of technology partnerships, climate action, supply-chain resilience and digital governance in an increasingly fragmented global order.

“Nordic countries are important partners of India in tech and innovation, sustainability, renewable energy, and digitisation,” Sibi George, Secretary (West) in the Ministry of External Affairs, said while addressing a special media briefing here Wednesday ahead of the Prime Minister’s visit. “The Summit will be an opportunity to review the progress of India-Nordic relations since the second India-Nordic Summit held in Copenhagen in May 2022.”

Modi will be joined by Prime Minister of Norway Jonas Gahr Støre, Prime Minister of Denmark Mette Frederiksen, Prime Minister of Finland Petteri Orpo, Prime Minister of Iceland Kristrún Frostadóttir, and Prime Minister of Sweden Ulf Kristersson for the summit. The summit will build upon the two previous summit held in Stockholm in April 2018 and in Copenhagen in May 2022, and will impart a more strategic dimension to India’s relationship with the Nordic countries, especially in technology and innovation, green transition and renewable energy, sustainability, blue economy, defence, space and the Arctic.

Rising Importance Of Nordic Economies

According to George, India’s relationship with Nordic countries has been on an upward trajectory since the last Summit in Copenhagen, with deeper trade and investment linkages and growing sectoral cooperation in the areas where Nordic countries have great strengths.

“India’s bilateral trade in goods and services with Nordic countries has reached US$ 19 billion, with exports at US$ 9.5 billion and imports also at around US$ 9.5 billion,” h stated. “Over 700 Nordic companies operate in India, and around 150 Indian companies have a presence in the Nordic region.”

George further stated that very important milestones in India’s engagement with Nordic countries have been reached in the last few years.

“This summit will help in expanding our multifaceted cooperation with the region and provide an opportunity to exchange views on global and regional issues of mutual interest,” he stated. “It will also impart a more strategic dimension to our relationship with the Nordics in tech and innovation.”

Modi will also hold bilateral meetings with the Prime Ministers of Denmark, Iceland and Finland on the margins of the 3rd India-Nordic Summit.

Past Engagements With Scandinavia

Since the first leaders’ meeting in 2018 and the second in 2022, the summits have shifted from symbolism to problem-solving — pairing India’s scale and market with Nordic strengths in green tech, maritime capability, digital governance, and advanced manufacturing.

The Nordics consistently rank high on innovation, transparency, sustainability, and human development. For India, this grouping offers trusted technology partners in areas where standards, resilience, and ethics matter as much as price. These include clean energy systems and storage, smart grids and green hydrogen, water management and circular economy, digital public services, cybersecurity, and telecom standards.

This is cooperation where governance quality and tech credibility are central — useful for India’s long-term capacity building.

Nordic economies are laboratories for decarbonisation — offshore wind, carbon capture, green shipping, sustainable urbanism. India brings deployment scale and demand. The summits have become a venue to translate climate ambition into bankable projects like offshore wind and grid integration, green shipping corridors and port electrification, waste-to-energy, wastewater reuse, district heating analogues, green finance and blended funding models