ETV Bharat / international

Tarique Rahman's Outreach To BJP Signals New Path To Repair Dhaka–Delhi Relations

FILE - This handout photograph posted on the X account of India's External Affairs Minister, @DrSJaishankar, on December 31, 2025, shows India's Foreign Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar (L) meeting with Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP)'s acting chairman, Tarique Rahman, conveying condolences over former prime minister Khaleda Zia's death in Dhaka. ( AFP )

New Delhi: In a potentially consequential shift for South Asian diplomacy, Bangladesh Prime Minister Tarique Rahman has reached out directly to India’s ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), proposing a formal political channel between his governing Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) and the BJP.

The disclosure by BJP’s foreign affairs in-charge Vijay Chauthaiwale at an event hosted by the Hudson Institute in Washington earlier this week signals more than routine political contact – it points to an attempt to rebuild India-Bangladesh ties from the political foundation upward after a prolonged phase of mistrust.

For New Delhi and Dhaka, this outreach could mark the beginning of a structural reset, acknowledging that bilateral relations strained by political transition cannot be repaired by bureaucratic diplomacy alone, but require direct party-to-party understanding at the highest level.

According to a report in the Daily Sun news website of Bangladesh, Chauthaiwale said that both the BJP and Bangladesh’s governing BNP are keen to strengthen political engagement through a more structured dialogue between the two parties.

He noted that recent visits to India by Bangladesh’s Foreign Minister Khalilur Rahman and the Foreign Adviser to Prime Minister Rahman, Humayun Kabir, had yielded encouraging outcomes. He described his own interaction with Bangladesh’s Kabir as cordial and constructive.

Chauthaiwale acknowledged that while the BJP and BNP had maintained some contact in the past, ties were not particularly robust. He said both sides are now prepared to institutionalise their engagement through a more formal political framework.

He also disclosed that Prime Minister and BNP Chairman Tarique Rahman had sent a letter to BJP President Nitin Nabin, which was delivered to him by Kabir. According to Chauthaiwale, there is interest at the highest political level in initiating sustained party-to-party interaction and expanding dialogue between the BNP and the BJP.

His remarks are being interpreted as an indication of improving political communication between India’s ruling party and Bangladesh’s current governing leadership.

For over a decade, India’s engagement in Bangladesh was heavily state-centric and personality-driven, anchored around former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and the Awami League. Delhi’s political comfort with Hasina translated into deep security cooperation, settlement of land and maritime boundary issues, connectivity breakthroughs, and counter-insurgency cooperation in India’s Northeast.

However, this created a structural gap. India had almost no working political relationship with the BNP, historically viewed in Delhi as nationalist and less India-friendly, more tolerant of Islamist political actors, and closer to China and Pakistan in earlier phases.

When Hasina was ousted in August 2024 and the BNP assumed power, this absence of political channels quickly translated into strategic mistrust, diplomatic stiffness, and policy slowdown.

Rahman’s move signals recognition in Dhaka that state-to-state ties cannot be rebuilt without party-to-party understanding, especially when both countries are run by strong, centralised political parties.

The BNP’s outreach is an admission that engagement with India requires engagement with the BJP as a political actor, not merely the Indian government or bureaucracy.

This is important because the BJP is deeply ideological and political in its foreign policy outlook. Informal political trust often precedes formal diplomatic progress. Many sensitive issues - border management, migration rhetoric, minority concerns, NRC/CAA narratives - are politically charged in India.

By opening a formal political line, the BNP is seeking to de-securitise India’s perception of it and build familiarity at the leadership and cadre levels.

Chauthaiwale’s comments came even as reports are circulating in the Indian media that New Delhi has proposed the name of BJP leader Dinesh Trivedi as India’s next high commissioner to Bangladesh. If confirmed, this will be the first time in over three decades that India’s high commissioner to Bangladesh will be a political appointee.

Since the political transition in Dhaka, China has rapidly expanded infrastructure financing, defence engagement, and economic signalling.

In the absence of warm political ties with Delhi, Dhaka had limited options. By reaching out politically to the BJP, Rahman is signalling that Bangladesh does not want strategic drift toward China by default, but wants balance restored with India. For India, this is an opportunity to re-enter the strategic space before Beijing consolidates influence.