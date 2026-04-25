Tarique Rahman's Outreach To BJP Signals New Path To Repair Dhaka–Delhi Relations
Bangladesh Prime Minister’s outreach to the BJP highlights Dhaka’s recognition that restoring bilateral warmth requires political engagement with the party shaping India’s foreign policy outlook
Published : April 25, 2026 at 7:53 PM IST
New Delhi: In a potentially consequential shift for South Asian diplomacy, Bangladesh Prime Minister Tarique Rahman has reached out directly to India’s ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), proposing a formal political channel between his governing Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) and the BJP.
The disclosure by BJP’s foreign affairs in-charge Vijay Chauthaiwale at an event hosted by the Hudson Institute in Washington earlier this week signals more than routine political contact – it points to an attempt to rebuild India-Bangladesh ties from the political foundation upward after a prolonged phase of mistrust.
For New Delhi and Dhaka, this outreach could mark the beginning of a structural reset, acknowledging that bilateral relations strained by political transition cannot be repaired by bureaucratic diplomacy alone, but require direct party-to-party understanding at the highest level.
According to a report in the Daily Sun news website of Bangladesh, Chauthaiwale said that both the BJP and Bangladesh’s governing BNP are keen to strengthen political engagement through a more structured dialogue between the two parties.
He noted that recent visits to India by Bangladesh’s Foreign Minister Khalilur Rahman and the Foreign Adviser to Prime Minister Rahman, Humayun Kabir, had yielded encouraging outcomes. He described his own interaction with Bangladesh’s Kabir as cordial and constructive.
Chauthaiwale acknowledged that while the BJP and BNP had maintained some contact in the past, ties were not particularly robust. He said both sides are now prepared to institutionalise their engagement through a more formal political framework.
He also disclosed that Prime Minister and BNP Chairman Tarique Rahman had sent a letter to BJP President Nitin Nabin, which was delivered to him by Kabir. According to Chauthaiwale, there is interest at the highest political level in initiating sustained party-to-party interaction and expanding dialogue between the BNP and the BJP.
His remarks are being interpreted as an indication of improving political communication between India’s ruling party and Bangladesh’s current governing leadership.
For over a decade, India’s engagement in Bangladesh was heavily state-centric and personality-driven, anchored around former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and the Awami League. Delhi’s political comfort with Hasina translated into deep security cooperation, settlement of land and maritime boundary issues, connectivity breakthroughs, and counter-insurgency cooperation in India’s Northeast.
However, this created a structural gap. India had almost no working political relationship with the BNP, historically viewed in Delhi as nationalist and less India-friendly, more tolerant of Islamist political actors, and closer to China and Pakistan in earlier phases.
When Hasina was ousted in August 2024 and the BNP assumed power, this absence of political channels quickly translated into strategic mistrust, diplomatic stiffness, and policy slowdown.
Rahman’s move signals recognition in Dhaka that state-to-state ties cannot be rebuilt without party-to-party understanding, especially when both countries are run by strong, centralised political parties.
The BNP’s outreach is an admission that engagement with India requires engagement with the BJP as a political actor, not merely the Indian government or bureaucracy.
This is important because the BJP is deeply ideological and political in its foreign policy outlook. Informal political trust often precedes formal diplomatic progress. Many sensitive issues - border management, migration rhetoric, minority concerns, NRC/CAA narratives - are politically charged in India.
By opening a formal political line, the BNP is seeking to de-securitise India’s perception of it and build familiarity at the leadership and cadre levels.
Chauthaiwale’s comments came even as reports are circulating in the Indian media that New Delhi has proposed the name of BJP leader Dinesh Trivedi as India’s next high commissioner to Bangladesh. If confirmed, this will be the first time in over three decades that India’s high commissioner to Bangladesh will be a political appointee.
Since the political transition in Dhaka, China has rapidly expanded infrastructure financing, defence engagement, and economic signalling.
In the absence of warm political ties with Delhi, Dhaka had limited options. By reaching out politically to the BJP, Rahman is signalling that Bangladesh does not want strategic drift toward China by default, but wants balance restored with India. For India, this is an opportunity to re-enter the strategic space before Beijing consolidates influence.
Several India-Bangladesh connectivity and trade initiatives got stalled after the political transition due to bureaucratic hesitation and political mistrust. A BJP–BNP channel can accelerate rail, road, and inland waterway projects, power trade and grid connectivity, use of Bangladeshi ports for India’s Northeast, and mitigate trade imbalance concerns raised by Dhaka.
Political comfort often unlocks bureaucratic movement in South Asia.
The BJP’s domestic political discourse often references minority issues in Bangladesh. Simultaneously, BNP politics has historically mobilised nationalist sentiment wary of India.
Without dialogue, these narratives can harden public opinion on both sides.
A formal political channel allows quiet handling of sensitive issues, avoidance of rhetorical escalation, and narrative management before issues spill into public diplomacy crises.
According to Bangladeshi academic and political observer Sharin Shajahan Naomi, from Bangladesh’s perspective, Rahman’s writing a letter to the BJP chief is a “very good move”.
“The BNP comprises former diplomats and army chiefs, businessmen, and politicians,” Naomi told ETV Bharat over the phone from Dhaka. “From the beginning, the BNP is an open and fluid party. It is not stubborn. It does not have a fixed ideology.”
She said that the BNP’s move to connect with the BJP is not surprising but rather very strategic.
“What is surprising is that the Awami League did not open channels with the BJP,” she said. “They didn’t signal friendly gestures to the BJP.”
Naomi further explained that the BNP has understood the ground reality and who will be in power in India in the times to come.
“Bangladesh has to respect the fact that the Indian people have chosen the BJP as their representative,” Naomi said.
She further stated that as long as the Awami League is excluded from Bangladesh’s political landscape, the Islamist Jamaat—e-Islami will rise in power and will be the main opposition.
Naomi described the possible appointment of Trivedi as India’s high commissioner to Bangladesh as very pragmatic.
“Trivedi is the best person,” she said. “He is an experienced politician and knows Bengali.”
An Indian expert on the politics and economy of Bangladesh, speaking to ETV Bharat on the condition of anonymity, said that Rahman’s writing a letter to the BJP president is “a very good, positive and constructive step”.
“Rahman will be coming to India next month in what will be his first state visit after assuming office,” the expert said. “As BNP chairman, he would like to meet the BJP president.”
To sum up, Tarique’s move is the first visible attempt to rebuild India–Bangladesh relations from the political foundation upward after the rupture caused by the 2024 transition. It recognises a key reality: to repair state relations with India, one must first repair political relations with the BJP.
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