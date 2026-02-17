ETV Bharat / international

Tarique Rahman Cabinet: 25 Ministers, 24 State Ministers To Take Oath

Dhaka: A total of 25 BNP MPs have been selected to take the oath as Ministers in the Cabinet, while 24 will be sworn in as state ministers, of the newly elected government in Bangladesh, local media reports. The list of Ministers includes Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir, Amir Khasru Mahmud Chowdhury, Salahuddin Ahmed, Iqbal Hasan Mahmud Tuku, Hafiz Uddin Ahmed Bir Bikram, etc, according to the leading Bangladeshi daily, The Dhaka Tribune.

Two BNP leaders, Mohammad Amin Ur Rashid and Khalilur Rahman, will take oath as Technocrat Ministers, the report added. The MPs will shortly take the oath as Ministers in the Cabinet. Earlier in the day, during the BNP Parliamentary Party meeting, the MPs announced that they had decided not to accept duty-free vehicles or government plots.

According to local media reports, a total of 45 government vehicles were prepared for the new Ministers and were lined up in front of the Parliament Secretariat. Meanwhile, earlier in the day, all 209 of the winning BNP candidates were sworn in as members of Parliament; however, they refused to take the Constitution Reform Council oath.

BNP leader Salauddin Ahmed said that on instructions of the party chief, Tarique Rahman, all BNP's newly elected MPs have been instructed not to sign the Constitution Reform Council form, since they were not elected as members of the council, Bangladesh's leading newspaper, The Daily Star, reported.

Following this, the 11-party alliance parties, including Jamaat-e-Islami, Islami Andolan and National Citizens' Party (NCP), refused to take parliamentary oaths, citing BNP's refusal to accept the Constitution Reform Council. However, soon after the Jamaat-led alliance, independent candidates, and Islami Andolan Bangladesh took their oath as MPs. Later, six newly elected NCP MPs also took the oath. Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) AMM Nasir Uddin administered the oath in accordance with the country's Constitution.