ETV Bharat / international

Tariffs, Healthcare, Reasserting Congressional Authority Top Priorities: Amish Shah

Washington: Rolling back tariffs, reasserting the authority of the US Congress and affordable healthcare are the three top priorities for Indian-American Amish Shah as he embarks on his journey as a US Congressman.

Shah, who was elected from Arizona’s first congressional district, said he will use his new office to set a moral tone against the rising incidents of hate targeting immigrant communities in the US despite their contributions to diverse sectors.

“The American people have made it very clear that they want us to focus on costs and the economy. They want an economy that works for everybody. They want us to focus on healthcare, bringing down premiums and ensuring coverage for everyone,” Shah told a group of Indian reporters at Capitol Hill.

He said the Indian-American community, particularly those in the gems and jewellery sectors, has been hit by the tariffs imposed by the Trump administration and he would endeavour to work towards addressing the issue.

“A lot of Indian-American entrepreneurs have come to me specifically and complained, and those concerns are top of mind,” said Shah, who was elected to the US House of Representatives in the November 3 midterm elections.

The 120th US Congress will convene on January 3 next year and run through January 3, 2029 – the final two years of US President Donald Trump.

Shah said he would use his experience as a three-term legislator in the Arizona House to work across the political aisle to deliver the promises he made to voters.

“I have pledged to work in a bipartisan fashion, just as I did in the State House. I had more bills signed into law than any Democrat in a decade in the State House, all through a Republican legislature,” he said.