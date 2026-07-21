ETV Bharat / international

Tariff Policy Wildly Successful, More Coming: USTR Greer

Washington: The US tariff policy has been “wildly successful,” and the Trump administration was planning such measures to replace those overturned by the Supreme Court, US Trade Representative Jamieson Greer said.

Greer, in an interview with The New York Times, said the Trump administration had changed the US trade policy of 70 years in the past year and the new measures have resulted in reducing the trade deficit and reshoring of businesses. “They are. Yeah. I think we’ve been wildly successful,” Greer said to a question on whether the tariff regime was delivering results.

Greer said the administration acted quickly because it viewed America's widening trade deficit as an economic emergency that required decisive action. “At the end of the day, we are winning in changing the trade policy. We’re winning in getting the trade deficit down. We’re winning in reshoring. We’re winning in wages. We’re winning on all these things. So I’m happy with where we are and where we’re going,” he said.

According to the New York Times, the Trump administration was working to recreate the tariffs struck down by the Supreme Court with the levies planned on countries using forced labour in manufacturing, and surplus production.

Greer contended that broad tariffs had allowed the US to negotiate new trade arrangements with several partners. The US trade chief said the tariff policy was driven purely through an economic perspective instead of a foreign policy approach.