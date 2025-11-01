ETV Bharat / international

Tanzania President Hassan Wins Disputed Election With More Than 97% of Vote, Official Results Show

Tanzanian President Samia Suluhu Hassan casts her vote during the general elections at Chamwino polling station in Dodoma, Tanzania on Wednesday, ( AP )

Dodoma: Tanzanian President Samia Suluhu Hassan won the country's disputed election with more than 97% of the vote, according to official results announced early Saturday, in a rare landslide victory in the region.

The result is likely to amplify the concerns of critics, opposition groups and others who said the election in Tanzania was not a contest but a coronation after Hassan's two main rivals were barred or prevented from running. She faced 16 candidates from smaller parties.

The Oct. 29 election was marred by violence as demonstrators took to the streets of major cities to protest the vote and stop the counting of votes. The military has been deployed to help police quell riots. Internet connectivity has been on and off in the East African nation.

Tundu Lissu, leader of the Chadema opposition group, has been jailed for months, charged with treason after he called for electoral reforms that he said were a prerequisite for free and fair elections. Another opposition figure, Luhaga Mpina of the ACT-Wazalendo group, was barred from running.

At stake for the ruling Chama Cha Mapinduzi party was its decades-long grip on power amid the rise of charismatic opposition figures who hope to lead the country toward political change.

Still, a landslide victory is unheard of in the region. Only President Paul Kagame, the authoritarian leader of Rwanda, regularly wins by a landslide.