ETV Bharat / international

Tanzania Opposition Leader Lissu Sentenced To 4 Years For Incitement, Acquitted Of Treason

Tanzanian opposition leader and CHADEMA chairman Tundu Lissu waves to supporters at the High Court in Dar es Salaam, Tanzania, Friday, Nov. 6, 2026 ( AP )

Dar Es Salaam: A court in Tanzania convicted the country's main opposition leader Tundu Lissu of incitement Friday and sentenced him to four years in prison, but acquitted him of the more serious charge of treason.

Lissu, the chairman of the Chadema party, was found guilty of inciting people to disrupt last year’s election. The three-judge panel in Dar es Salaam ruled, however, that prosecutors had failed to prove he intended to intimidate the government. The treason charge carried a possible death sentence.

Lissu was arrested on April 9, 2025, after addressing a rally calling for electoral reforms and was charged with treason the following day. Lissu, who has spent more than 18 months in detention, denied wrongdoing, saying his speech was part of a legitimate campaign. “Those who are innocent, like me, do not apologize,” Lissu told the court. “You have sought out an offense that did not exist, and you have done so following political directives,” he said. Supporters chanted “Viva!” as Lissu arrived at court amid tight security and raised a clenched fist. His hair had grown longer during his detention, and he wore it in dreadlocks. His elder sister and several Chadema leaders attended the proceedings. Lissu remained in custody during last year’s general election, in which presidential candidates from the two main opposition parties were barred from competing.