ETV Bharat / international

Tallest Building In Beijing Is Damaged After Small Airplane Reportedly Crashed Into It

A passerby tries to take photo of the damage on the Citic Tower also known as Zun Tower in Beijing, China, Friday, June 26, 2026. ( AP )

Beijing: Beijing's tallest building showed signs of damage on Friday as images and videos shared on social media appeared to show debris from a small aircraft near the skyscraper. While the images were consistent with the location, it was not possible to independently confirm their authenticity and they were quickly removed from the internet.

Hong Kong-based newspaper South China Morning Post reported that a small airplane crashed into the CITIC Tower, also known as China Zun, in Beijing's Central Business District.