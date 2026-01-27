ETV Bharat / international

Talks With US And Ukraine In Abu Dhabi Were Constructive But Major Challenges Remain, Kremlin Says

U.S. President Donald Trump's envoys Steve Witkoff, right, and Putin's envoy Kirill Dmitriev arrive to attend the talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin at the Senate Palace of the Kremlin, in Moscow, Thursday, Jan. 22, 2026. ( AP )

Moscow: Negotiations aimed at ending Russia’s invasion of Ukraine are yielding apparent signs of progress, but major challenges remain on the path to a final settlement, a senior Kremlin official said Monday.

Talks between envoys from Ukraine, Russia and the United States in recent days in Abu Dhabi were constructive and another round is planned for next week, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told journalists.

He reported no major breakthrough so far, however, and added: “The very fact that these contacts have begun in a constructive way can be assessed positively, but there is still serious work ahead.”

Officials revealed few details of the talks held on Friday and Saturday, which were part of a yearlong effort by the Trump administration to steer the sides toward a peace deal and end almost four years of all-out war.

While Ukrainian and Russian officials have agreed in principle with Washington’s calls for a compromise, Moscow and Kyiv differ deeply over what an agreement should look like.

Meanwhile, the grinding war of attrition along the roughly 1,000-kilometer (600-mile) front line snaking through eastern and southern Ukraine has dragged on, and Ukrainian civilians are enduring another winter of hardship after Russian bombardment of cities in the rear.

Dispute over land is unresolved, Zelenskyy says

U.S. President Donald Trump has set out deadlines for an agreement and threatened additional sanctions on Moscow, but Russian President Vladimir Putin apparently hasn’t budged from his public demands. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy also described the Abu Dhabi talks as constructive, although he noted that “addressed complex political issues ... remain unresolved.”

A new round of trilateral meetings is expected later this week, Zelenskyy said, without giving a date. Negotiators will return to the United Arab Emirates on Sunday for more talks, according to a U.S. official, speaking on condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to speak to the media. The weekend talks covered a broad range of military and economic matters and included the possibility of a ceasefire before a comprehensive deal, the official said.