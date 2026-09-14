ETV Bharat / international

Taliban Warned Bin Laden To Step Up His Security Post Kandahar Hijack: CIA Documents

FILE - The seal of the Central Intelligence Agency is displayed on April 13, 2016, at CIA headquarters in Langley, Va. ( AP )

Washington: The Taliban regime in Afghanistan had warned al-Qaeda terrorist Osama bin Laden to step up his security after the Kandahar hijacking of an Indian Airlines flight in late 1999, intelligence documents released by the CIA have revealed.

The warning from the Taliban was mentioned in the Presidential Daily Briefs (PDB) presented to then US President Bill Clinton in January 2000, which was among the 71 such documents released on the 25th anniversary of the 9/11 attacks of 2001.

"Taliban.. (redacted) last week warned Bin Ladin to step up his security in case the hostage crisis in Qandahar was used by … (redacted) or "other governments" to send in… (redacted) against Bin Ladin, … (redacted) suggesting … (redacted) remains a key supporter of Bin Ladin," the PDB dated January 3, 2000, said.

The Indian Airlines Flight 814 from Kathmandu to New Delhi was hijacked on December 24, 1999, by Harkat-ul Mujahideen terrorists and forced to land in Kandahar. The hijack crisis ended after India released three terrorists and handed them over to the Taliban on December 31, 1999.

Another PDB presented to Clinton on August 28, 1998, suggested that bin Laden intended to conduct attacks in Egypt, the Arabian Peninsula -- especially Kuwait, Saudi Arabia, and Yemen -- India, Pakistan, Uganda, and possibly Nigeria.

It added that bin Laden's well-established infrastructure in North America, Europe, and East Asia lends credibility to reports that he also will target US interests in these regions.

The earliest document was dated February 13, 1998. It said that bin Laden and other Islamic extremists "met … (redacted) and agreed to procure unspecified chemical, biological, and nuclear substances from open markets."