'This Is Not Pakistan's War,' Says Taliban Spokesperson Mujahid On Kabul-Islamabad Tensions

Kabul: Taliban spokesperson Zabihullah Mujahid stated that the group does not expect a war with Pakistan, stressing that its approach is based on a policy of good neighbourly relations and that confrontation between the two sides benefits no one. Expanding on this position, Mujahid said tensions between Kabul and Islamabad have negatively affected several sectors and serve no constructive purpose, according to Tolo News.

He linked the situation to two possible factors, suggesting that certain circles in Pakistan may be acting at the direction of another country or that they expected the Taliban, after coming to power, to remain under Pakistan's influence. Against this backdrop, Mujahid rejected the idea that the current tensions reflect Pakistan's own interests.

"This is not Pakistan's war. This war is being dictated by another side, and they (the attackers) are acting as mercenaries and hired killers. Or it could be that they assumed, and even promoted, the idea that the Islamic Emirate was an extension of Pakistan and under its control. Pakistan may have believed this was true," he said.

Addressing security concerns, Mujahid described Tehrik-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) as an internal issue for Pakistan, stating that the group operates from within Pakistani territory. "They have bases inside Pakistan, command zones for their operations, areas under their control, and full dominance there. So, they do not need to come to Afghanistan," Mujahid added, according to Tolo News.