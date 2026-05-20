ETV Bharat / international

Taiwan Author Wins International Booker For 'Slyly Sophisticated' Novel

Taiwanese writer Yang Shuang-zi and author of 'Taiwan Travelogue' poses with her translator Lin King (L) on the red carpet upon arrival to attend the International Booker Prize 2026 award, announcement ceremony, at Tate Modern, in central London, on May 19, 2026. ( AFP )

London: Taiwanese author Yang Shuang-zi and translator Lin King won the International Booker Prize on Tuesday for "Taiwan Travelogue", a playful postcolonial novel with a culinary bent.

The prestigious award, which was handed out in a ceremony at London's Tate Modern gallery, recognises works of fiction from around the world that have been translated into English.

"Taiwan Travelogue" is the first book translated from Mandarin Chinese to win the award, and Yang, born in 1984, is the first Taiwanese winner of the prize, which is celebrating its 10th anniversary.

Set in 1930s Japan-controlled Taiwan, the book poses as a translation of a rediscovered Japanese travel memoir penned by fictional writer Aoyama Chizuko.

It traces Chizuko's travels and gastronomic adventures across the colonial outpost, and the intimate relationship she develops with her Taiwanese interpreter Chizuru.

"This is a book that surprises and isn't perhaps what it seems like on the surface," said chair of the judges Natasha Brown.