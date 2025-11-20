ETV Bharat / international

Syrian Teen Activist Wins Children's Peace Prize

Stockholm: A sixteen-year-old Syrian girl who caught the world's attention as a seven-year-old tweeting from the siege of Aleppo on Wednesday won the KidsRights Prize for her advocacy for children affected by war.

Bana al-Abed, who was evacuated to Turkey in 2016 with her family, was awarded the International Children's Peace Prize for her work "reuniting families, reopening schools and offering tangible hope to children in conflict zones like Gaza, Sudan, Ukraine and Syria", the Netherlands-based KidsRights Foundation said.

Al-Abed has attended conferences around the world campaigning for children's rights, visited kids in refugee camps in Turkey and Jordan, written two books, and earned global recognition from world leaders, including French President Emmanuel Macron.

"With a voice that knows no fear, I ask (ex-Syrian president) Bashar al-Assad, (Israeli Prime Minister) Benjamin Netanyahu, (Russian President) Vladimir Putin, the Sudanese warlords, and all the other warlords across the globe: How many children have had their lives and dreams stolen by wars, by a regime that kills its citizens, in the name of survival by a criminal who markets war as a political agenda, by an empire that justifies aggression in the name of security, and by those who have turned violence into a deliberate policy?" al-Abed said in her acceptance speech at Stockholm City Hall.

"Know this: your words will not go unaccounted for. We will not remain silent in the face of those who made blood a means of rule or power," she said.

Education