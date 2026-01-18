ETV Bharat / international

Syrian Government Seizes Strategic Town And Oil Fields From Kurdish Forces In Ongoing Push Eastward

Syrian government soldiers and locals carry the body of a dead civilian found by relatives in the street after government forces seized the strategic town of Tabqa in eastern Syria, as part of an ongoing push against Kurdish-led forces, Sunday, Jan. 18, 2026. ( AP )

Tabqa: Government forces seized a strategic town and oil fields Sunday in northeastern Syria, part of an ongoing push against Kurdish-led forces east of the Euphrates River.

This came after tensions between Damascus and the U.S.-backed Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces, or SDF, flared earlier this month, leading to deadly clashes and the government taking control of three Aleppo neighborhoods from Kurdish fighters.

Sunday's military push into Tabqa in the province of Raqqa is viewed as critical because of a dam that controls the southward flow deeper into areas under the SDF. The town is also home to a military air base.

An Associated Press reporter saw residents coming out of their homes to welcome the Syrian troops while waving the national flag. Another AP journalist saw Syrian government forces in control of oil fields in Raqqa province that had previously been under the control of the SDF.

Since leading an insurgency to oust longtime President Bashar Assad in December 2024, Syria's new leader, President Ahmad al-Sharaa, has struggled to assert full control across the country and appeal to minorities skeptical of Syria’s Islamist-led rule. The government and the SDF have traded accusations of violating an agreement in March that would reintegrate northeastern Syria and Kurdish-led forces with the government.

The SDF has controlled large swaths of northeastern Syria for years, including its oil fields, and has been Washington's key ally in combating the extremist Islamic State group. Since Assad's ouster, however, the United States has developed strong ties with Damascus and tried to ease tensions between the two sides.

The U.S. had urged calm after this month's Aleppo clashes left at least 23 dead and tens of thousands displaced. After the fighting halted, SDF leader Mazloum Abdi said Friday that the group would withdraw its forces from the area to the east of the Euphrates following al-Sharaa's announcement on measures adopted to strengthen Kurdish rights in Syria.

Last week, Syria’s Defense Ministry closed off a contested area in eastern Aleppo as a military zone, which includes part of a tense front line that divides the areas under government and SDF control. And now, it seems that government troops are heading deeper toward the city of Raqqa, one of the most significant in the country's northeast under SDF control.