ETV Bharat / international

Syria Says Nine Nationals Missing After Drone Sinks Black Sea Ship

Crew members from a vessel struck by drones in Bulgaria's exclusive economic zone arrive at the port of Varna after being rescued on October 6, 2026 ( AFP )

By AFP 2 Min Read

Damascus: Nine Syrian sailors are missing following a drone strike that sank a commercial ship off the coast of Bulgaria, a Syrian official told AFP on Thursday, after rescuers called off search operations. Bulgarian authorities said no survivors had been found from the ship, after drones hit two commercial vessels early Tuesday in the Black Sea, the latest fallout from the Ukraine-Russia war in recent months.

The strikes caused one ship to catch fire, while the other sank. According to the Maritime.bg specialised website, 10 people were aboard the sunken Togolese-flagged Alfa Watan. Mazen Alloush, an official at Syria's customs authority, told AFP that "the ship's crew was composed of 10 sailors, nine of them Syrians and one Egyptian", adding that "their fate is still unknown".

He said Syria had sent urgent messages to the International Maritime Organization and to Bulgarian maritime authorities "calling for an independent and transparent investigation" into the incident. They also demanded "the reasons that led to the suspension of search and rescue operations", he added. Eighteen Turkish and Indian crew members were rescued from the ship that caught fire. Both commercial ships were managed by Turkey-based companies, according to the Equasis merchant shipping database. The Syrian sailors' union said contact with the ship's crew had been lost and no survivors had been found after search operations were halted.