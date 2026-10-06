ETV Bharat / international

Switching On Brain Cells: The Nobel-Winning Science Of Optogenetics

Portraits of Peter Hegemann, top right, and Georg Nagel are shown on the screen as they and Karl Deisseroth are awarded the 2026 Nobel Prize in Physiology or Medicine, as announced during a press conference at the Nobel Forum at Karolinska Institutet in Stockholm, Sweden, Oct. 5, 2026. ( AP )

Paris: In optogenetics, scientists control neurones by stimulating them with light -- potentially unlocking breakthroughs for conditions such as dementia, depression and blindness. Three scientists won the Nobel medicine prize on Monday for their work in the field: US neurologist Karl Deisseroth and German scientists Peter Hegemann and Georg Nagel.

"Being able to manipulate cells with a combination of light and genetics has been transformational across the biological sciences," said Simon Schultz, neurotechnology professor at Imperial College London. Here are some key facts about optogenetics and its uses.

Protein discovery

In a type of green algae, Hegemann and Nagel discovered a light-sensitive protein that they dubbed channelrhodopsin. Deisseroth introduced it genetically into a cell and stimulated it with light, which triggered a nerve signal in rats and mice. Controlling the light, scientists can switch a neurone's signal on off with minute precision.

By turning off some neurones and observing others, they can track which areas affect certain functions. Introducing the prize, Nobel medicine committee member and neuroscientist Abdel El Manira said the discovery shed light on functions "from parental behaviour and aggression to anxiety and fear, as well as fundamental physiological drives such as thirst and water intake".

Memory

Schultz said his own teams had used optogenetics "as a closed loop treatment for memory disorders" by lengthening the pulses that help the brain store memories. "The next step is to demonstrate that we can improve learning and memory in complex tasks," he said in comments released by the college.

Blindness

Jose-Alain Sahel, founder of the Vision Institute in Paris, told AFP his team carried out promising trials using optogenetics to treat a degenerative disease. They used gene therapy to introduce the key protein to a patient's defective eye cells and projected light through special goggles -- successfully activating the retinal cells.