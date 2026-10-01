ETV Bharat / international

Swiss President’s Upcoming Visit To Put India’s Expanding European Trade Strategy In Focus

Swiss President Guy Parmelin smiles at a press conference at the Chancellery in Berlin on May 19, 2026, after bilateral talks. ( AFP )

New Delhi: Swiss President Guy Parmelin’s forthcoming visit to India will add to a series of engagements from Europe, going beyond the routine bilateral engagement at a critical juncture in India’s trade diplomacy with Europe.

With the India-EFTA (European Free Trade Association) Trade and Economic Partnership Agreement (TEPA) completing its first year and the India-European Union (EU) Free Trade Agreement (FTA) moving towards the next stage after negotiations were concluded in January this year, Parmelin’s visit offers New Delhi an opportunity to take stock of what its European trade strategy has delivered so far - and what must be done to translate negotiated market access into investment, manufacturing, technology and employment.

A state visit

According to a statement issued by the External Affairs Ministry on Thursday, during the course of his visit from October 5 to 7, Parmelin will be accompanied by a high-level delegation comprising senior officials and business leaders.

This will be President Parmelin’s first state visit to India and second visit during this year. He earlier visited India to participate in the AI Impact Summit in New Delhi in February this year.

According to the Ministry statement, on October 5, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Parmelin will hold bilateral discussions to review progress in bilateral cooperation across a wide range of areas including trade and investment, science, technology and innovation, mobility, culture and people-to-people contact.

“They will also exchange views on regional and global developments including cooperation in multilateral fora,” the Ministry stated.

He will also meet President Droupadi Murmu, who will host a banquet in his honour, while External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar is scheduled to call on him.

It further stated that this visit of President Parmelin assumes added significance in view of his participation in the 2nd India–EFTA Prosperity Summit on October 7 to mark the first anniversary of the India-EFTA TEPA coming into force. Among the four EFTA countries, Switzerland is the largest trade and investment partner of India. The other three countries are Norway, Iceland and Liechtenstein.

Parmelin’s state visit to India comes at an important juncture in India’s rapidly expanding trade engagement with Europe, with the implementation of the TEPA with EFTA entering its second year and the India-EU FTA moving from negotiation to the legal and ratification stage.

The visit will be another opportunity to take stock of India’s emerging trade architecture with Europe. Parmelin’s participation in the 2nd India-EFTA Prosperity Summit on October 7, marking the first anniversary of TEPA’s entry into force, provides a particularly timely platform to assess whether the ambitious investment, employment and market-access objectives incorporated in the agreement are beginning to translate into commercial activity.

At the same time, Switzerland’s position as India’s largest trade and investment partner within EFTA gives Parmelin a potentially important interlocutor as India prepares to operationalise its much larger economic relationship with the EU.

The visit comes after a year in which New Delhi has moved decisively to expand its network of trade agreements, including the conclusion of the India-EU FTA in January 2026.

The EU says negotiations were concluded on January 27, 2026, while the European Commission has since moved towards the procedures required for signature and conclusion. The fact that the Swiss President will be accompanied by a high-level delegation of senior officials and business leaders, gives the visit a strong economic and commercial dimension.

The economic relationship

The India-EFTA TEPA entered into force on October 1, 2025. The agreement is considerably broader than a conventional tariff-reduction arrangement. It covers market access in goods and services, rules of origin, trade facilitation, technical barriers to trade, sanitary and phytosanitary measures, intellectual property, investment promotion, sustainable development and other legal provisions.

The economic ambition behind TEPA is substantial. EFTA and India have committed to an objective of mobilising $100 billion of investment in India over 15 years and supporting the creation of one million direct jobs. An investment-facilitation mechanism is intended to monitor progress towards those objectives.

Although EFTA is a four-member bloc, Switzerland is by far its most consequential partner for India in commercial and investment terms. The External Affairs Ministry has specifically described Switzerland as India’s largest trade and investment partner among EFTA countries.

Switzerland’s government says there are currently more than 330 Swiss companies operating in India, while India is Switzerland’s second-largest trading partner in Asia and its most important trading partner in South Asia.

This gives the Swiss President's visit a significance beyond the diplomatic relationship between New Delhi and Bern.

Switzerland can potentially serve as one of the principal channels through which the investment component of TEPA is translated into concrete projects in India, particularly in areas where Swiss companies possess technological and industrial strengths.