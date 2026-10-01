Swiss President’s Upcoming Visit To Put India’s Expanding European Trade Strategy In Focus
Guy Parmelin’s India visit will spotlight trade, investment, technology cooperation and economic ties.
Published : October 1, 2026 at 10:02 PM IST
New Delhi: Swiss President Guy Parmelin’s forthcoming visit to India will add to a series of engagements from Europe, going beyond the routine bilateral engagement at a critical juncture in India’s trade diplomacy with Europe.
With the India-EFTA (European Free Trade Association) Trade and Economic Partnership Agreement (TEPA) completing its first year and the India-European Union (EU) Free Trade Agreement (FTA) moving towards the next stage after negotiations were concluded in January this year, Parmelin’s visit offers New Delhi an opportunity to take stock of what its European trade strategy has delivered so far - and what must be done to translate negotiated market access into investment, manufacturing, technology and employment.
A state visit
According to a statement issued by the External Affairs Ministry on Thursday, during the course of his visit from October 5 to 7, Parmelin will be accompanied by a high-level delegation comprising senior officials and business leaders.
This will be President Parmelin’s first state visit to India and second visit during this year. He earlier visited India to participate in the AI Impact Summit in New Delhi in February this year.
According to the Ministry statement, on October 5, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Parmelin will hold bilateral discussions to review progress in bilateral cooperation across a wide range of areas including trade and investment, science, technology and innovation, mobility, culture and people-to-people contact.
“They will also exchange views on regional and global developments including cooperation in multilateral fora,” the Ministry stated.
He will also meet President Droupadi Murmu, who will host a banquet in his honour, while External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar is scheduled to call on him.
It further stated that this visit of President Parmelin assumes added significance in view of his participation in the 2nd India–EFTA Prosperity Summit on October 7 to mark the first anniversary of the India-EFTA TEPA coming into force. Among the four EFTA countries, Switzerland is the largest trade and investment partner of India. The other three countries are Norway, Iceland and Liechtenstein.
Parmelin’s state visit to India comes at an important juncture in India’s rapidly expanding trade engagement with Europe, with the implementation of the TEPA with EFTA entering its second year and the India-EU FTA moving from negotiation to the legal and ratification stage.
The visit will be another opportunity to take stock of India’s emerging trade architecture with Europe. Parmelin’s participation in the 2nd India-EFTA Prosperity Summit on October 7, marking the first anniversary of TEPA’s entry into force, provides a particularly timely platform to assess whether the ambitious investment, employment and market-access objectives incorporated in the agreement are beginning to translate into commercial activity.
At the same time, Switzerland’s position as India’s largest trade and investment partner within EFTA gives Parmelin a potentially important interlocutor as India prepares to operationalise its much larger economic relationship with the EU.
The visit comes after a year in which New Delhi has moved decisively to expand its network of trade agreements, including the conclusion of the India-EU FTA in January 2026.
The EU says negotiations were concluded on January 27, 2026, while the European Commission has since moved towards the procedures required for signature and conclusion. The fact that the Swiss President will be accompanied by a high-level delegation of senior officials and business leaders, gives the visit a strong economic and commercial dimension.
The economic relationship
The India-EFTA TEPA entered into force on October 1, 2025. The agreement is considerably broader than a conventional tariff-reduction arrangement. It covers market access in goods and services, rules of origin, trade facilitation, technical barriers to trade, sanitary and phytosanitary measures, intellectual property, investment promotion, sustainable development and other legal provisions.
The economic ambition behind TEPA is substantial. EFTA and India have committed to an objective of mobilising $100 billion of investment in India over 15 years and supporting the creation of one million direct jobs. An investment-facilitation mechanism is intended to monitor progress towards those objectives.
Although EFTA is a four-member bloc, Switzerland is by far its most consequential partner for India in commercial and investment terms. The External Affairs Ministry has specifically described Switzerland as India’s largest trade and investment partner among EFTA countries.
Switzerland’s government says there are currently more than 330 Swiss companies operating in India, while India is Switzerland’s second-largest trading partner in Asia and its most important trading partner in South Asia.
This gives the Swiss President's visit a significance beyond the diplomatic relationship between New Delhi and Bern.
Switzerland can potentially serve as one of the principal channels through which the investment component of TEPA is translated into concrete projects in India, particularly in areas where Swiss companies possess technological and industrial strengths.
The investment commitment is perhaps the most distinctive feature of TEPA. Unlike many FTAs that concentrate primarily on tariff concessions and market access, the India-EFTA agreement links trade liberalisation with a major investment objective. The Commerce Ministry has said the agreement envisages mechanisms to monitor the investment commitment and that government-to-government and government-to-business engagement would be used to facilitate its implementation.
TEPA as a bridge to India’s wider European economic strategy
The timing of Parmelin’s visit is particularly interesting because of the simultaneous evolution of the India-EU FTA.
The EU and India concluded negotiations on the FTA in January this year after negotiations relaunched in 2022. The European Commission says its proposal for signature and conclusion was subsequently put forward to the EU Council in September 2026. The agreement still has to pass the relevant European and Indian legal and ratification procedures before it can enter into force.
This distinction is important: the India-EU FTA has been negotiated and concluded, but it is not yet an operative FTA comparable to TEPA, which has already been in force for a year.
However, it is worth noting here that the four EFTA member states, including Switzerland, are not members of the EU. The India-EFTA experience only offers an early practical reference point for India’s broader engagement with Europe.
There are important differences between the two agreements and between EFTA and the EU, so TEPA cannot simply be treated as a template for the EU pact. Nevertheless, the implementation experience can provide useful lessons on issues such as customs procedures, rules of origin, standards, services, mobility, investment facilitation and business utilisation.
Mobility is another important link
One of the areas where the European agreements have a particularly important connection with India’s economic interests is movement of professionals and skilled workers.
The India-EU agreement contains provisions on services and mobility, while the Swiss government has identified migration and mobility as subjects for discussion during Parmelin’s visit. This is significant because India’s competitive advantage in its relationship with Europe is not confined to merchandise exports.
India is a major exporter of IT, business, professional and other services, while European companies increasingly require access to skilled Indian professionals. Consequently, the eventual economic impact of India’s European trade agreements will depend partly on how effectively they facilitate legitimate professional mobility while respecting domestic regulatory requirements.
The EFTA agreement’s emphasis on predictable mobility and recognition of qualifications similarly makes it relevant to India’s services ambitions with the EU.
Switzerland's role in technology and innovation
The Parmelin visit also has a significance beyond conventional trade. India and Switzerland have an established institutional relationship in science, technology and innovation. The two sides have a Joint Committee on Science and Technology, while Swiss and Indian institutions have developed cooperation in research and higher education.
The Swiss government’s announcement for the Swiss President’s visit specifically mentions cooperation in education, research and innovation. This dovetails with India's attempt to use FTAs not simply to increase merchandise exports but to attract technology-intensive investment and integrate Indian companies into global value chains.
That objective could be particularly relevant to Switzerland, whose economy is heavily oriented towards high-value manufacturing, research, pharmaceuticals, precision engineering and advanced services.
Robinder Sachdev, president of the New Delhi-based Imagindia think tank, pointed out to the fact that, of the four member countries of the EFTA bloc, Switzerland and Norway are financial heavyweights.
“Overall, with this block, our annual bilateral trade is around $20 billion, of which it’s only $2 billion we export and over $18 billion we import from these countries,” Sachdev told ETV Bharat. “And from Switzerland, the bulk of the imports we have is gold. So, there’s a huge, huge trade deficit. To balance this trade deficit, we need to improve our exports.”
At the same time, he pointed out to the fact that these EFTA countries are not huge consumer markets.
“I think the way India would be negotiating is that, okay, there is a trade deficit but instead of the trade deficit that we can narrow, your countries should invest more money in India,” Sachdev said.
He said that for India to export more to these countries, one does not know what items can be exported because these are very small population countries.
But he noted that both Switzerland and Norway have large sovereign wealth funds.
“More investments from Switzerland can come into India in the AI sector, especially,” Sachdev said. “From Norway investments can come into the energy sectors, because Norway is an energy powerhouse… oil and gas.”