ETV Bharat / international

Swedish Election Ends In Near Dead Heat, Preliminary Results Give Opposition 1-seat Majority

The Centre Party members react to the presentation of the exit poll at the election night watch party, in Stockholm, Sunday, Sept. 13, 2026. ( AP )

Stockholm: Sweden’s national election was too close to call early Monday, with preliminary results giving the left-wing opposition a razor-thin one-seat advantage over Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson’s right wing coalition and days of uncertainty until the final ballots are counted.

Preliminary results showed a very narrow lead for the opposition and former Prime Minister Magdalena Andersson's bid to return to office at the head of the left coalition. But Kristersson also said he would explore “possibilities" given the close result.

With 92% of the vote counted early Monday, the Swedish Election Authority reported the four opposition parties were heading for 175 seats in the 349-seat parliament to 174 seats for the government alliance.

The outcome of the election may not be decided until Wednesday, when local election boards count early votes that did not make it to the polling stations by Election Day. This includes, among others things, overseas votes. Andersson told supporters that “we must wait for the final election result” but added that “right now we are leading ... But we have to wait for the final result.”

Kristersson has led Sweden since 2022 with a three-party center-right coalition. It relied on outside support from the Sweden Democrats, an anti-immigration party that has far-right roots but has moved toward the political mainstream, for a parliamentary majority. The Sweden Democrats had been promised Cabinet posts this time if the governing coalition were returned to office.

“When we have the final result it's a good idea to look at possible combinations,” he said early Monday, adding that “there is a very clear non-socialist majority, or non-left leaning economic majority in the Swedish parliament. And I will actually take note of that and at least figure out whether there are any possibilities.”