ETV Bharat / international

Sweden's Prime Minister Kristersson To Resign After Left-Leaning Opposition Narrowly Wins Election

Stockholm: Sweden’s left-leaning opposition won a narrow majority in the country’s national election, a complete vote count showed on Thursday. The Swedish Election Authority said the four opposition parties won 176 seats in the 349-seat Riksdag, Sweden’s parliament, in Sunday’s election. The four parties that make up or support the outgoing conservative-led government took 173 seats.

Centre-right Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson posted a letter on X shortly after the final results were announced, saying he would resign from his position as the head of government.

Magdalena Andersson, the opposition leader and a former prime minister, said that “the Swedish people have voted for a new direction for our country, voted for cohesion and against division,” Swedish news agency TT reported.

It was not immediately clear exactly what government NATO’s newest member will get for the next four years. Sweden, a country of about 10.6 million inhabitants, is also a member of the European Union.

Andersson hopes to regain the prime minister's job, which she lost in 2022. Her centre-left Social Democrats finished as the biggest single party with 99 seats, despite losing eight seats. But she will still face a complicated task to turn the result into a government because of tensions within the left-leaning bloc.