ETV Bharat / international

White House Shooting: Afghan Man Who Worked With CIA Charged With Murder As US Halts All Asylum Decisions

Washington: Charges against the man accused of shooting two National Guard members have been upgraded to first-degree murder after one of the soldiers died, the U.S. attorney for the District of Columbia announced Friday, while investigators continued to seek a motive.

Specialist Sarah Beckstrom, 20, and Staff Sgt. Andrew Wolfe, 24, were hospitalised in critical condition after the Wednesday afternoon shooting near the White House. President Donald Trump announced Thursday evening that Beckstrom had died.

US Attorney Jeanine Pirro’s office said the charges against Rahmanullah Lakanwal, a 29-year-old Afghan national who worked with the CIA during the Afghanistan War, now include one count of first-degree murder and two counts of assault with intent to kill while armed.

The Trump administration said Friday it is halting all asylum decisions and has also paused issuing visas for people travelling on Afghan passports. Beckstrom and Wolfe were deployed with the West Virginia National Guard as part of Trump’s crime-fighting mission that federalised the D.C. police force. The president has also deployed or tried to deploy National Guard members to other cities to assist with his mass deportation efforts, but has faced court challenges.

Asylum Decisions Halted

Trump called the shooting a “terrorist attack” and criticised the Biden administration for enabling Afghans who worked with U.S. forces during the Afghanistan War to enter the U.S. The president has said he wants to “permanently pause migration” from poorer nations and expel millions of immigrants from the country.

The director of U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services, Joseph Edlow, said in a post on the social platform X that asylum decisions will be paused “until we can ensure that every alien is vetted and screened to the maximum degree possible.”

Experts say the U.S. has rigorous vetting systems for asylum-seekers. Asylum claims made from inside the country through USCIS have long faced backlogs. Critics say the slowdown has been exacerbated during the Trump administration.

In an interview on Fox News, Pirro said there are “many charges to come” beyond the upgraded murder charge. She said her heart goes out to the family of Beckstrom, who volunteered to serve and “ended up being shot ambush-style on the cold streets of Washington, D.C."

Pirro said officials have been working around the clock to determine the suspect's motive. Investigators are executing warrants in the state of Washington, where Lakanwal lived, and other parts of the country.

Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth visited National Guard troops in the nation’s capital Friday and led them in a prayer for Beckstrom and Wolfe. “Some of you may have known her,” Hegseth said of Beckstrom. “Obviously a beautiful human being and a great American willing to serve her country brutally targeted.”

Hegseth said he and his wife briefly visited Wolfe on Thursday night “to be there, lay hands on him, pray over him.” Wolfe remains in “very critical condition,” West Virginia Gov. Patrick Morrisey said Friday. He ordered state flags to be flown at half-staff in recognition of Beckstrom’s death.

Lakanwal Entered US In 2021