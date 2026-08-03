ETV Bharat / international

Suspect In Shooting At Idaho Fast-Food Restaurant Died From Self-Inflicted Gunshot Wound, Police Say

Twin Falls, Idaho: The suspect in a fatal weekend shooting at an In-N-Out Burger restaurant in southern Idaho died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound, police said on Sunday.

Investigators are confident that 24-year-old Chad Williams acted alone during the shooting Saturday in Twin Falls, Police Chief Matthew Hicks said at a news conference. In all, three people died, and seven others were injured at the recently opened restaurant.

Authorities said two of the injured were treated at a hospital and released, three were listed in stable condition, and two were in critical condition.

Hicks said an off-duty state trooper and an armed citizen both fired back and diverted the gunman. “We believe their actions helped drive the suspect away from the scene, preventing further casualties,” the chief said.

One of those killed was an employee, the fast-food chain’s owner said. “My heart is broken, my chest is heavy, my eyes burn from the tears I’ve shed. We lost one of our beautiful Associates tonight,” In-N-Out owner Lynsi Snyder said in a statement released early Sunday on social media. “In-N-Out will be mourning with the families and praying for them as they tread through a very painful season.”

The FBI on Sunday encouraged the public to submit images and videos related to the shooting Saturday in Twin Falls that left seven other people wounded, some critically.

The In-N-Out had opened just about a week earlier, on July 24, as part of the California-based company’s recent expansion to Idaho.

Authorities are notifying victims’ relatives

Snyder did not identify the worker. Officials were still trying to notify relatives of victims and so were not yet releasing the names, ages or other details about the people hurt in the shooting, Twin Falls spokesperson Josh Palmer said Saturday.

Police who responded to the shooting found the body of the suspected gunman in an area near the restaurant, Palmer said. He did not know if the suspect was included in the fatality count. Some of the people injured were in critical condition, Palmer said.

Police were still trying to determine the shooter’s identity and motive, Twin Falls Police Chief Matthew Hicks said in a news conference earlier Saturday.

“We believe the threat to the community is over,” Hicks said. “It was a very chaotic scene.”