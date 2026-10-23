ETV Bharat / international

Suspect Arrested After 1 Killed And Several Wounded In A Shooting In Paris Suburb

Representational Image ( IANS )

Paris: One person was killed and four others were seriously wounded when gunshots were fired from a vehicle in a Parisian suburb on Friday, French authorities said. France’s National Anti-Terrorism Prosecutor’s office took charge of the case and said they will investiate whether the shooting was racially motivated. A suspect was arrested and taken into police custody, police said.

Interior minister Laurent Nunez said the shootings happened at three separate locations in the towns of Trappes and La Verrière, near Paris. He said the suspect fired "what appears to have been a military-grade weapon, or at least an automatic weapon.”

Trappes Mayor Ali Rabeh told BFM TV that the gunman appeared to have fired relatively randomly, targeting passersby. "It is a miracle that there were not more victims,” he said, adding that the suspect opened fire at various locations, including a playground. Rabeh said the person killed was of African origin, while one of those critically wounded was of North African origin.