ETV Bharat / international

US Midterm Elections 2026: Supreme Court Rejects Trump's Push To Set Aside 20,000 California Ballots

FILE - Ballots are inspected the day after California's primary election at the Los Angeles County Ballot Processing Center, June 3, 2026, in City of Industry, Calif. ( AP )

Washington: The Supreme Court on Monday rejected the Trump administration’s push to force California to set aside thousands of ballots from people the federal government claims are noncitizens, a decision that came hours before the final day of voting in the pivotal midterm elections.

The high court refused to immediately intervene in a case involving 20,000 people the Republican administration flagged as likely noncitizens on the largely Democratic state’s voter rolls.

The swift rejection capped a string of losses for the president’s effort to intervene in the election before the counting of ballots to decide who controls Congress in the last two years of his second term. No justices publicly dissented.

“The Court rejected Trump’s emergency request without even asking the other side to respond,” California Gov. Gavin Newsom, a Democrat, posted on X. “Democracy won.”

Several lower courts also rejected the Justice Department's push to set aside the challenged California ballots until the voters’ citizenship status could be verified. And in a case that revolved around the future certification of Alaska's election results, a judge did not even hold a hearing before dismissing a Trump-ordered suit to prevent a possible Democratic Senate win.

The high court did not detail its reasoning in the California ballot case, as is common in emergency decisions. The justices previously rejected Trump’s push to restrict mail ballots around the country in September, even though the justices have sided with his administration in a series of other emergency docket appeals.

California Attorney General Rob Bonta, also a Democrat, noted the administration's legal losing streak in a statement.

“Courts have now rejected the Trump Administration’s attempts to interfere in California’s elections not once, not twice, not three times, but four times — from the district court to the Ninth Circuit to the U.S. Supreme Court,” Bonta said. “This latest decision should put an end to the Administration’s attempt to disrupt California’s elections through emergency court orders."

Voting by noncitizens is rare in the US

The Republican administration has prioritized identifying noncitizen voters this year, despite it being a rare problem. California officials said the administration's list appeared to be filled with errors and said setting the ballots aside could effectively disenfranchise legal voters.

Also on Monday in Washington, another federal judge ruled against the administration’s efforts to make last-minute demands of California election officials, finding they violated the U.S. Constitution.

“The Executive Branch has likely violated the Constitution’s Elections Clause, which commits authority over election rules to the states and Congress alone,” Chief Judge James Boasberg wrote.

Later Monday, ruling in a separate case, Boasberg declined to issue yet another order against the administration to cease the demands. He ruled that Democratic groups that sued did not have legal standing and that the issue already had been dealt with by states and the courts.