ETV Bharat / international

Supreme Court Again Rebuffs Trump's Push To Toss Out $5 Million Verdict In E. Jean Carroll Case

Washington: The Supreme Court on Monday again rebuffed President Donald Trump's push to throw out a jury's $5 million finding that he sexually abused the writer E. Jean Carroll at a New York City department store in the mid-1990s and later defamed her.

The Republican president's lawyers had asked the justices to reconsider their refusal to hear his appeal. The court denied Trump's petition along with several others. It's unusual — although not unheard of — for the court to grant such requests. Trump paid the judgment shortly after the court declined to take up his appeal in June.

Trump and the Justice Department are also asking the high court to toss out a second Carroll verdict totaling $83 million. They argue he's immune from being sued over comments he made about her in 2019, when he was president. The court has not yet acted on that appeal.