Supermarket Explosion Kills At Least 23 In Mexico
At least 23 people were killed and 11 others suffered injuries after a supermarket explosion in northern Mexico on Saturday.
By AFP
Published : November 2, 2025 at 9:29 AM IST
Mexico City: A supermarket explosion killed at least 23 people and wounded 11 on Saturday in northern Mexico, according to local officials. "Sadly a number of the victims we've found were minors," Alfonso Durazo, governor of Sonora state, said in a video message as he announced the toll.
Durazo said the survivors were being treated at hospitals in the city of Hermosillo, where the explosion took place. "I have ordered an extensive and transparent investigation to determine the causes of the incident and figure out those responsible," he said.
Mis sentidas condolencias a las familias y seres queridos de las personas fallecidas en el incendio ocurrido en una tienda en el centro de Hermosillo.— Claudia Sheinbaum Pardo (@Claudiashein) November 2, 2025
He estado en contacto con el gobernador de Sonora, Alfonso Durazo, para apoyar en lo que se necesite. Instruí a la secretaria de…
The explosion happened at a Waldo's store in the city center. Local public security authorities ruled out an "attack" or "event related to a violent act" against civilians. Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum expressed her condolences on X "to the families and loved ones of those who died."
Further details are awaited.