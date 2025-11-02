ETV Bharat / international

Supermarket Explosion Kills At Least 23 In Mexico

Mexico City: A supermarket explosion killed at least 23 people and wounded 11 on Saturday in northern Mexico, according to local officials. "Sadly a number of the victims we've found were minors," Alfonso Durazo, governor of Sonora state, said in a video message as he announced the toll.

Durazo said the survivors were being treated at hospitals in the city of Hermosillo, where the explosion took place. "I have ordered an extensive and transparent investigation to determine the causes of the incident and figure out those responsible," he said.