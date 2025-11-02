ETV Bharat / international

Supermarket Explosion Kills At Least 23 In Mexico

At least 23 people were killed and 11 others suffered injuries after a supermarket explosion in northern Mexico on Saturday.

Representational Image
Representational Image (IANS)
author img

By AFP

Published : November 2, 2025 at 9:29 AM IST

1 Min Read
Choose ETV Bharat

Mexico City: A supermarket explosion killed at least 23 people and wounded 11 on Saturday in northern Mexico, according to local officials. "Sadly a number of the victims we've found were minors," Alfonso Durazo, governor of Sonora state, said in a video message as he announced the toll.

Durazo said the survivors were being treated at hospitals in the city of Hermosillo, where the explosion took place. "I have ordered an extensive and transparent investigation to determine the causes of the incident and figure out those responsible," he said.

The explosion happened at a Waldo's store in the city center. Local public security authorities ruled out an "attack" or "event related to a violent act" against civilians. Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum expressed her condolences on X "to the families and loved ones of those who died."

Further details are awaited.

TAGGED:

SUPERMARKET EXPLOSION IN MEXICO
MEXICO SUPERMARKET EXPLOSION
HERMOSILLO SUPERMARKET EXPLOSION

Quick Links / Policies

Editor's Pick

Will New Component In Ancient Indian Ancestry Throw Genomic Research Into South Asian History Wide Open?

Drone Didi Of Varanasi: How A Homemaker Neetu Rai Took To Tech & Became A Role Model For Rural Women

Between Planning And Practice: India's Transit-Oriented Development Impasse

From The Ground: Bihar Man Who Once Presided Naxal 'Courts' Hopes For Change

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2025 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.