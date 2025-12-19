ETV Bharat / international

Pakistan Arrests Islamic State Affiliate's Spokesman Labelled As Terrorist By US, Reports Say

Islamabad: Pakistani intelligence agents have arrested the spokesman of the local Islamic State affiliate, a militant figure designated a terrorist by the United States in 2021, state-run media reported Thursday. Analysts say the move dealt a blow to the militant group, which has been attempting a comeback in the region.

The arrest took place in May, according to Pakistan TV. The report said Sultan Aziz Azzam of the Islamic State Khorasan Province was detained while attempting to cross into Pakistan from neighbouring Afghanistan. He was originally from Afghanistan’s eastern Nangarhar province.

The Pakistani government has not confirmed the arrest. The country has recently seen a surge in militant attacks, which the authorities mostly blame on the Islamic State group, or rather its local affiliate, and the Pakistani Taliban.

The U.S. had been seeking Azzam’s arrest since 2021, when the State Department designated him a terrorist. Analysts say the arrest could significantly undermine the IS affiliate's propaganda machinery.

Syed Muhammad Ali, an Islamabad-based security analyst, told The Associated Press that the arrest coincides with a recent U.N. report recognising Pakistan’s major gains against the militant group — gains that will force international terror groups such as the IS affiliate to “focus more toward Afghanistan as a haven.”