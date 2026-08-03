ETV Bharat / international

Suicide Bomber Strikes An Anti-Militant Rally In Northwestern Pakistan, Killing At Least 14

PESHAWAR: A suicide bomber targeted protesters at an anti-militant rally in northwestern Pakistan on Sunday, killing at least 14 people, mostly civilians and police officers, and wounding more than two dozen others, officials said.

The attack happened in Kabal, a town in Swat Valley in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, where demonstrators had gathered near a police station, chanting anti-militant slogans and demanding peace, district police chief Omar Khan said.

According to witnesses, shortly before the attack, speakers at the rally said that ensuring security and eliminating militancy were the state’s responsibility. They also accused authorities of failing to act decisively against militants, saying residents wanted to live without fear after years of violence that devastated the region.

Bilal Faizi, a spokesman for the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa provincial emergency service, said the attacker struck dozens of people who were chanting anti-militant slogans and demanding peace. Police official Omar Khan said at least nine civilians and five officers were among the dead.

Pakistan’s President Asif Ali Zardari and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif condemned the bombing, expressing deep sorrow over the loss of life. In separate statements, they offered condolences to the families of those killed, prayed for the recovery of the wounded and directed authorities to ensure the wounded receive the best possible medical treatment.

Zardari and Sharif also said Pakistan’s fight against terrorism would continue until it is eradicated. Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi also condemned the attack. In a statement, he extended condolences to the families of those killed and prayers for the speedy recovery of the wounded.