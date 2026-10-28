ETV Bharat / international

Sudanese Army Drone Strike Kills 102 People At Busy Market In Darfur, Says Sudanese Rights Group

Representational image. ( IANS )

SHENDI, Sudan: More than 100 people were killed in a Sudanese military drone strike on a busy market in Nyala, the capital city of the South Darfur province in southwestern Sudan, said Emergency Lawyers, a rights group tracking violence in the country, in a statement Tuesday.

The strike, which it says happened on Monday evening, also injured 113 people. The group said many of those killed and injured were women and children. The group blamed the Sudanese military for the strike on the market, condemning the attack.