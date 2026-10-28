Sudanese Army Drone Strike Kills 102 People At Busy Market In Darfur, Says Sudanese Rights Group
Emergency Lawyers, a rights group tracking violence in the country, said many of those killed and injured were women and children.
Published : October 28, 2026 at 2:56 AM IST|
Updated : October 28, 2026 at 4:01 AM IST
SHENDI, Sudan: More than 100 people were killed in a Sudanese military drone strike on a busy market in Nyala, the capital city of the South Darfur province in southwestern Sudan, said Emergency Lawyers, a rights group tracking violence in the country, in a statement Tuesday.
The strike, which it says happened on Monday evening, also injured 113 people. The group said many of those killed and injured were women and children. The group blamed the Sudanese military for the strike on the market, condemning the attack.
“This massacre transformed a civilian marketplace into a scene of mass killing and injury and is an assault that threatens the lives of residents and compounds their suffering amid the ongoing war,” the group said in a statement. (More details are awaited)
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