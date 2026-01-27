ETV Bharat / international

Exclusive| Sudan Looks To India To Rebuild Energy Sector After Conflict-Hit Oil Infrastructure: Energy Minister

Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri with HE Al-Mutasim Ibrahim, Minister of Energy and Petroleum, Republic of Sudan, during a bilateral meeting at the 4th edition of Energy Week, on Tuesday. ( ANI )

Goa: Sudan is looking to deepen its long-standing energy partnership with India as it works to rebuild oil and energy infrastructure damaged during the ongoing conflict, energy minister HE Al-Mutasim Ibrahim told ETV Bharat on the sidelines of India Energy Week (IEW) 2026 in Goa.

Calling India a “historical partner” of Sudan, Ibrahim said cooperation between the two countries in the oil and broader energy sector has endured for decades and continues even in difficult times. “There has been a historical relationship between India and Sudan, particularly in the oil and energy industry, and this cooperation is still ongoing and moving forward,” he said.

The Sudanese minister said his participation in India Energy Week was aimed at engaging directly with global energy leaders, policymakers and companies at a time when Sudan’s energy sector is facing severe disruptions. “India Energy Week is a gathering of top professionals and private sector players across energy, minerals and resources. It is important for us to be here,” he noted.

Ibrahim acknowledged that Sudan’s oil production has been hit due to militia attacks on critical energy infrastructure amid the conflict. “Because of the attacks on oil infrastructure, we are currently short in production. Our priority now is to rebuild the damaged structures and restore capacity,” he said, describing reconstruction of oil fields, pipelines and associated facilities as an urgent task.

Against this backdrop, the minister said Sudan is actively seeking support and collaboration from trusted partners such as India. During his visit, he is scheduled to hold meetings with India’s energy leadership and companies involved across the energy value chain, including oil and gas, electricity generation and renewables. “We are meeting companies engaged in electricity, renewables and different types of energy. The aim is to settle outstanding issues that emerged due to the war and move forward,” he said.