Exclusive| Sudan Looks To India To Rebuild Energy Sector After Conflict-Hit Oil Infrastructure: Energy Minister
Sudan Energy Minister said his country is seeking deeper energy cooperation with India to rebuild conflict-hit oil infrastructure and revive production, reports Surabhi Gupta.
Published : January 27, 2026 at 6:58 PM IST|
Updated : January 27, 2026 at 7:05 PM IST
Goa: Sudan is looking to deepen its long-standing energy partnership with India as it works to rebuild oil and energy infrastructure damaged during the ongoing conflict, energy minister HE Al-Mutasim Ibrahim told ETV Bharat on the sidelines of India Energy Week (IEW) 2026 in Goa.
Calling India a “historical partner” of Sudan, Ibrahim said cooperation between the two countries in the oil and broader energy sector has endured for decades and continues even in difficult times. “There has been a historical relationship between India and Sudan, particularly in the oil and energy industry, and this cooperation is still ongoing and moving forward,” he said.
The Sudanese minister said his participation in India Energy Week was aimed at engaging directly with global energy leaders, policymakers and companies at a time when Sudan’s energy sector is facing severe disruptions. “India Energy Week is a gathering of top professionals and private sector players across energy, minerals and resources. It is important for us to be here,” he noted.
Ibrahim acknowledged that Sudan’s oil production has been hit due to militia attacks on critical energy infrastructure amid the conflict. “Because of the attacks on oil infrastructure, we are currently short in production. Our priority now is to rebuild the damaged structures and restore capacity,” he said, describing reconstruction of oil fields, pipelines and associated facilities as an urgent task.
Against this backdrop, the minister said Sudan is actively seeking support and collaboration from trusted partners such as India. During his visit, he is scheduled to hold meetings with India’s energy leadership and companies involved across the energy value chain, including oil and gas, electricity generation and renewables. “We are meeting companies engaged in electricity, renewables and different types of energy. The aim is to settle outstanding issues that emerged due to the war and move forward,” he said.
Ibrahim expressed optimism that ongoing engagements at IEW 2026 would help pave the way for a “fruitful and beneficial” phase in India–Sudan energy relations. “India has always been our partner. In this difficult time, we look forward to India’s support and cooperation,” he added.
On Sudan’s broader international engagement, the minister said Khartoum remains open to partnerships with all regions, including Europe, while firmly opposing external interference in its internal affairs. “We are not in conflict with any country. But we are asking all parties to stop interfering in Sudan’s affairs,” he said, stressing that Sudan seeks constructive economic engagement rather than geopolitical entanglements.
Highlighting existing cooperation frameworks, Ibrahim said several agreements between India and Sudan are already in place, particularly in oil exploration, production and transportation. “We have ongoing agreements in oil production and pipeline transportation. Five pipeline lines are part of our oil transport network, and these agreements are already sitting in place. We are now looking to strengthen and operationalise them further,” he said.
As Sudan navigates recovery amid conflict-related challenges, Ibrahim said partnerships forged at platforms like India Energy Week could play a critical role in stabilising and rebuilding the country’s energy sector, while opening new opportunities for Indian companies in Africa’s energy landscape.