Stunning 'Cold Case' Resolution: Arizona Girl, Missing Since 1994, Located By Gila County Sheriff's Office
Now 45, Christina Maria Plante was 13 when she went missing in 1994. The Cold Case Unit used technology, probe technique advances to solve case.
Published : April 4, 2026 at 5:11 PM IST
For fans of the OTT series Cold Case Files — the American TV show — this story will raise their hopes for another season. A 45-year-old woman in the United States has been identified as a 13-year-old girl who went missing on May 15, 1994, ie., around 32 years ago.
That was the day Christina Maria Plante left her home in Star Valley, Payson, Arizona, to walk to a nearby stable, where her horse was. According to the police circular, at the time, the blue eyed blond was wearing a white t-shirt with red, yellow and blue shorts, and black tennis shoes. She was last seen at around 12.30 pm on Moonlight Drive, Star Valley. According to the police, she was never seen again. Plante was reported missing after she "vanished without a trace."
Her name was entered into national missing children databases. Over the years, the case remained open and active, with investigators periodically re-examining evidence and pursuing new information as and when it became available.
Then, the Sheriff's office at Gila County, which is around 140 km from Star Valley, launched a Cold Case Unit to focus solely on unresolved investigations. In legal and law enforcement terminology, a "cold case" is an unsolved criminal investigation that remains open, pending new evidence.
The Cold Case Unit gave a new fillip to the probe. This time, utilising advances in technology, modern investigative techniques, and detailed case review, detectives developed new leads that ultimately led to a breakthrough.
On April 1, the Gila County Sheriff's office declared that Plante, now 45, has been located and identified. They withheld further details, citing the need to protect her privacy and well-being.
"The case underscores the importance of cold case review initiatives and the impact of evolving technologies in bringing long-awaited answers to families and communities," the statement read.
While reiterating its commitment to resolving other "cold cases", the sheriff's office thanked investigators, analysts and community members for keeping the case alive for three decades, and encouraged anyone with information regarding other cold cases to come forward.