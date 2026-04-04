ETV Bharat / international

Stunning 'Cold Case' Resolution: Arizona Girl, Missing Since 1994, Located By Gila County Sheriff's Office

For fans of the OTT series Cold Case Files — the American TV show — this story will raise their hopes for another season. A 45-year-old woman in the United States has been identified as a 13-year-old girl who went missing on May 15, 1994, ie., around 32 years ago.

That was the day Christina Maria Plante left her home in Star Valley, Payson, Arizona, to walk to a nearby stable, where her horse was. According to the police circular, at the time, the blue eyed blond was wearing a white t-shirt with red, yellow and blue shorts, and black tennis shoes. She was last seen at around 12.30 pm on Moonlight Drive, Star Valley. According to the police, she was never seen again. Plante was reported missing after she "vanished without a trace."

Her name was entered into national missing children databases. Over the years, the case remained open and active, with investigators periodically re-examining evidence and pursuing new information as and when it became available.

Then, the Sheriff's office at Gila County, which is around 140 km from Star Valley, launched a Cold Case Unit to focus solely on unresolved investigations. In legal and law enforcement terminology, a "cold case" is an unsolved criminal investigation that remains open, pending new evidence.