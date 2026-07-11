ETV Bharat / international

Students Abducted In May By Islamic Militants In Nigeria Are Rescued, Says Government

This photo released by the Christian Association of Nigeria shows the dormitories of St. Mary's Catholic Primary and Secondary School after gunmen abducted children and staff in Papiri community in Nigeria, Friday, Nov. 21, 2025. ( AP )

Abuja: Students abducted in May by Islamic militants in Nigeria's southwestern Oyo state have been rescued, the government said Friday. Government spokesman Bayo Onanuga did not specify the total number of students rescued, but authorities said at the time of the abductions on May 15 that more than 40 people had been abducted. One of the teachers abducted alongside the students was killed shortly afterwards.

Eight militants were arrested as part of the operation, while an unspecified number of the militants were killed, Onanuga said. The abductions in a southern state had represented an escalation of the country’s security crisis because most such abductions previously had taken place in the north.

“This successful military operation has ended the siege and standoff of over 50 days and has brought relief to the entire nation and the affected families in particular," Nigerian President Bola Tinubu said in a statement.