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Students Abducted In May By Islamic Militants In Nigeria Are Rescued, Says Government

The abductions in a southern state had represented an escalation of country’s security crisis because most such abductions previously had taken place in the north.

This photo released by the Christian Association of Nigeria shows the dormitories of St. Mary's Catholic Primary and Secondary School after gunmen abducted children and staff in Papiri community in Nigeria, Friday, Nov. 21, 2025.
This photo released by the Christian Association of Nigeria shows the dormitories of St. Mary's Catholic Primary and Secondary School after gunmen abducted children and staff in Papiri community in Nigeria, Friday, Nov. 21, 2025. (AP)
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By AP (Associated Press)

Published : July 11, 2026 at 7:04 AM IST

1 Min Read
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Abuja: Students abducted in May by Islamic militants in Nigeria's southwestern Oyo state have been rescued, the government said Friday. Government spokesman Bayo Onanuga did not specify the total number of students rescued, but authorities said at the time of the abductions on May 15 that more than 40 people had been abducted. One of the teachers abducted alongside the students was killed shortly afterwards.

Eight militants were arrested as part of the operation, while an unspecified number of the militants were killed, Onanuga said. The abductions in a southern state had represented an escalation of the country’s security crisis because most such abductions previously had taken place in the north.

“This successful military operation has ended the siege and standoff of over 50 days and has brought relief to the entire nation and the affected families in particular," Nigerian President Bola Tinubu said in a statement.

In the same week as the Oyo abduction, dozens of children were kidnapped in Borno, the epicentre of Nigeria's security crisis. Abductions at schools are common in Nigeria, where militant groups target them to put pressure on the government and extract ransoms.

Also Read:

  1. Nigeria’s Military Says Troops Rescued 92 People Abducted By Jihadi Militants
  2. Abu-Bilal al-Minuki, Second-In-Command Of ISIS, Eliminated In Nigeria, Says Trump

TAGGED:

NIGERIA STUDENTS RESCUED
NIGERIA INSECURITY
NIGERIA

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