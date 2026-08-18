ETV Bharat / international

Student Shot A Classmate To Death Then Killed Himself At School In Southern Philippines, Says Mayor

A guard secures an area at the junior high school building on the Ateneo de Zamboanga University campus following a shooting incident in Zamboanga, southern Philippines Tuesday, Aug. 18, 2026. ( AP )

Manila: A high school student carrying two firearms shot to death a fellow student before killing himself Tuesday in a high school in a university campus in the southern Philippines where hundreds of students were evacuated to safety, officials said. Zamboanga City Mayor Khymer Adan Olaso said the suspect apparently wore a body camera to livestream the attack at the high school on the Ateneo de Zamboanga University campus in his city. Two other people were injured, he said.

The suspect initially fired at a teacher but it was not clear if the teacher was hit. He then shot a fellow student, who died, before shooting himself, Olaso told DZBB radio network.

Hundreds of students were evacuated to safety after the gunshots rang out in the high school building, which is in a secured campus, separate from a larger campus of the Catholic university, where its colleges and professional schools are located in the port city of Zamboanga.

A few hours after the shooting, police said the situation was under control. They asked parents and guardians of students to remain calm and follow the high school's advice and arrangements to pick up their children.

“Authorities are currently establishing the circumstances surrounding the incident,” national police chief Gen. Jose Melencio Nartatez Jr. said. The police “will provide verified information as appropriate and appeals to the public to refrain from sharing unconfirmed reports, photos, or videos that may cause unnecessary concern.”