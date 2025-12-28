ETV Bharat / international

Student-Led NCP Sees Internal Rift Ahead Of Bangladesh Polls

Dhaka: An internal rift overnight gripped the student-led National Citizen Party (NCP) over its proposed alliance with the Jamaat-e-Islami ahead of the Bangladesh election in February, with 30 of its leaders issuing a joint letter opposing the plan and two ranking members announcing their resignation.

The NCP, a large offshoot of the Students Against Discrimination (SAD) that spearheaded last year's violent movement, dubbed the July Uprising, toppling then prime minister Sheikh Hasina's Awami League government, emerged as a political party with interim government chief Muhammad Yunus' blessings in February.

The first signatory to the memorandum and the NCP's joint member-secretary, Mushfiq Us Saleheen, told reporters on Saturday night that they have sent the memo titled "Principled objections to a potential alliance in light of the accountability of the July Uprising and party values" to party convenor Nahid Islam.

The memorandum has expressed concerns over the NCP's alliance with the Jamaat, stating that it conflicts with the party's declared ideology and stance regarding the July Uprising and democratic ethics.

It has simultaneously pointed out the Jamaat's controversial political history, particularly its role against Bangladesh's independence and alleged collaboration in genocide and crimes during the 1971 Liberation War, describing these as fundamentally incompatible with Bangladesh's democratic spirit and the NCP's core values.

The memo has alleged that the Jamaat's student wing, Chhatra Shibir, in recent past infiltrated and sabotaged other parties in its efforts to blame the NCP for various incidents and spread misinformation and propaganda.

It has warned that the planned alliance with the Jamaat would undermine the NCP's political credibility and public trust, creating confusion and disappointment among "many of our activists and supporters, especially among the younger generation and ordinary citizens who support new politics".

The memorandum was made public after the NCP's senior joint member-secretary, Tasnim Jara, resigned from her position on Saturday evening and announced that she would contest the upcoming parliamentary election as an independent candidate from a constituency in Dhaka, the capital.