ETV Bharat / international

Student Kills 4, Wounds 20 Others, In Second School Shooting In Turkey In 2 Days

Turkish security forces and emergency staff stand in the courtyard of a secondary school where an assailant opened fire, in Kahramanmaras, Turkey, Wednesday, April 15, 2026, ( AP )

Ankara: A student opened fire on two classrooms at a middle school in southeast Turkey on Wednesday, killing four people and wounding 20 others, an official said, in the second such shooting in the country in two days.

The gunman, who was also killed, arrived at the school armed with guns believed to belong to their father, a retired police officer, Kahramanmaras provincial Gov. Mukerrem Unluer said. The attacker was carrying five firearms and seven magazines.

The victims included a teacher and three students, Unluer said. At least four of the wounded were in serious condition. The motive of the attack wasn't immediately known.