ETV Bharat / international

Strongly Urge Early Restoration Of Freedom Of Navigation Through Strait Of Hormuz: India At UN

United Nations: India termed the targeting of commercial shipping during the West Asia conflict as deplorable, strongly urging that unimpeded freedom of navigation and global commerce through the Strait of Hormuz be restored at the earliest.

"An aspect of particular concern for India for its energy and economic security relates to commercial shipping through the Strait of Hormuz," India’s Permanent Representative to the UN Ambassador Harish Parvathaneni said in the UN General Assembly on Thursday.

"India has deplored the fact that commercial shipping was made a target of military attacks in this conflict,” Parvathaneni said.

India reiterated that the targeting of commercial shipping and endangering innocent civilian crew members, or otherwise impeding the freedom of navigation and commerce in the Strait of Hormuz, are unacceptable.

Underscoring that international law in this regard must be fully respected, Parvathaneni said India strongly urges that safe and unimpeded freedom of navigation and global commerce through the Strait of Hormuz be restored at the earliest. He also voiced concern over the loss of the precious lives of Indian seafarers aboard ships during the course of the conflict.

Parvathaneni was delivering remarks at the United Nations General Assembly debate under the Veto Initiative on “The Situation in the Middle East”, a meeting that was held after Russia and China vetoed a Bahrain-led resolution in the UN Security Council earlier this month on reopening the Strait of Hormuz. The veto by two permanent members of the 15-nation Security Council triggered the UNGA debate on the issue.